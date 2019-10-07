Billionaire heiress Tatiana Santo Domingo is now the wealthiest citizen of Monaco, where one-third of the country’s population has assets over $1 million

caption Tatiana Santo Domingo attends the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2019 in Paris, France. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Monaco is known across the globe for its wealthy residents, luxurious yacht shows, and for being the home of Europe’s longest-ruling royal family.

Although Monaco is one of the smallest countries in the world, it is also one of the richest per capita. According to Fox Business, Monaco has a wealth per capita of $2.1 million. A zero income tax policy in the country attracts the super-rich to its shores and an estimated 32% of Monaco residents are millionaires.

One member of the Monegasque royal family who is well known within high society and the fashion elite is Tatiana Santo Domingo.

The granddaughter of a wealthy beer brewing tycoon, the American-born heiress has a net worth of $2 billion. Forbes confirmed to Business Insider that, as of October 7, 2019, Santo Domingo is the richest citizen of Monaco. (There are other residents of Monaco, who are not citizens, with even higher net worths.)

Here’s everything we know about the uber-wealthy socialite and member of the Monegasque royal family.

caption Tatiana Santo Domingo attends the Giambattista Valli London store opening in June 2018. source David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Even as a member of one of the world’s elite royal families, the heiress leads a relatively private life.

caption Tatiana Santo Domingo. source David M. Benett/Getty Images

Tatiana Santo Domingo, otherwise known by her married name Tatiana Casiraghi, was born in New York City on November 24, 1983.

caption Santo Domingo. source Victor Boyko/Getty Images

She was raised in Geneva, Switzerland, but has lived in Paris, Rio, France, and London throughout her life.

Her grandfather, Julio Mario Santo Domingo, was named the second-richest man in Colombia by Forbes in 2011, before his death that same year.

caption Andrea Casiraghi, Pierre Casiraghi, Tatiana Santo Domingo and her father Julio Mario Santo Domingo Jr. during Paris Fashion Week (Haute Couture) in 2006. source Michel Dufour/WireImage

As the owner of Bavaria, one of the largest breweries in South America, he later traded his ownership for a 15% stake in SABMiller, making the entire Santo Domingo family extremely wealthy.

The brewing tycoon had a net worth of $8.4 billion, owned homes in New York City and Paris, and even owned a private island off the Caribbean coast of Colombia.

caption Martin Pacanowski and Tatiana Santo Domingo at a dinner event in Maxim’s in Paris. source Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

When he died in 2011, one-sixth of his enormous wealth was left to Tatiana.

The American-born heiress attended Institut Le Rosey, an exclusive boarding school in Switzerland.

caption Le Rosey in Switzerland. source Le Rosey/Youtube

The elite boarding school is one of the most expensive schools in the world. The price to attend is as much as $130,000 annually for tuition and boarding. The school is also the oldest in Switzerland. One of the campus’ buildings, the Château du Rosey, was built in the 14th century, while the school was founded in 1880.

Santo Domingo then received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from The American University of London in 2005, prior to the university losing its accredited status in 2007.

caption London, England. source Alexander Spatari/Getty Images

She majored in visual communications, with a concentration in photography.

Tatiana Santo Domingo is perhaps best known for her place in the Monegasque royal family.

caption Andrea Casiraghi, India Casiraghi, and Tatiana Casiraghi attend Monaco National Day Celebrations on November 19, 2018 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. source Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images

She is married to Andrea Casiraghi, nephew of Monaco’s reigning monarch, Prince Albert, and the grandson of American actress-turned-royal Grace Kelly.

At the time of his marriage to Tatiana, Andrea Casiraghi was second in line to become the Prince of Monaco. He is now fourth in line.

caption Andrea Casiraghi and Pierre Casiraghi attend Monaco National Day Celebrations on November 19, 2018 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

In 2014, with the birth of Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene’s twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, the line of succession changed, making Andrea Casiraghi fourth in line to the throne.

The couple reportedly began dating in 2006 before tying the knot in 2013. Their wedding was a small yet high society affair.

caption Andrea Casiraghi and Tatiana Santo Domingo at the dinner in honor of artist Georg Baselitz at Maxim’s in Paris. source Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

The bride wore a V-neck Missoni dress with three-quarter-length sleeves and flat silver sandals, while Santo Domingo’s bridesmaids wore designer dresses from Dolce & Gabbana and Valentino.

A few months before the royal couple married on August 31, 2013, Santo Domingo gave birth to her first son, Alexandre Andrea Stefano Casiraghi, nicknamed “Sacha.”

caption Tatiana Santo Domingo, Andrea Casiraghi and his son Sacha attend the Monaco National Day Celebrations in 2014. source Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images

As Santo Domingo and Casiraghi were not married when their first son was born, he was not originally given a place in the Monegasque line of succession.

caption Princess Stephanie of Monaco, Princess Caroline of Hanover, Sacha Casiraghi, Andrea Casiraghi, and Tatiana Santo Domingo in 2014. source VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images

In accordance with Monaco’s rules about legitimacy and eligibility to the throne, legitimate heirs must be related by birth to the ruler, and their parents must be married. However, when the two wed in 2013, Sacha became fifth in line to the throne.

Casiraghi and Santo Domingo now have two more children — daughter India, age 4, and son Maximilian Rainier, born in 2018.

caption Andrea Casiraghi, Tatiana Santo Domingo and their children, India and Alexandre, attend the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco on May 26, 2019. source Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Maximilian was named after Rainier III, the late Prince of Monaco and husband of Grace Kelly.

Most of Tatiana Santo Domingo’s rare public appearances revolve around the fashion industry.

caption Margherita Missoni, Tatiana Santo Domingo, and Eugenia Niarchos appear at the Paris Womenswear Fashion Week in 2009. source Michel Dufour/WireImage/Getty Images

Italian fashion heiress Margherita Missoni is a member of Santo Domingo’s inner circle, and the two have been spotted together at multiple fashion shows and industry events.

Santo Domingo is a regular at Paris Fashion Week and has been photographed in the front row of shows for Chanel, Christian Dior, and Valentino.

caption Tatiana Casiraghi, Diane Von Furstenberg, and Talita Von Furstenberg at Paris Fashion Week in 2017. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Here the socialite is pictured at the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017 show with Diane Von Furstenberg and her granddaughter Talita Von Furstenberg.

Tatiana Santo Domingo has worked in the fashion industry for years.

caption Tatiana Santo Domingo at Paris Fashion Week. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

She previously held a position at the Aeffe fashion house in New York under creative director Giovanni Biancho. She also reportedly held a position at Vanity Fair.

The billionaire heiress-turned-royal also runs her own ethical fashion company, Muzungu Sisters, with Dana Alikhani, an advocate for human rights.

caption Dana Alikhani and Tatiana Santo Domingo attend a party organized by the fashion brand Muzungu sisters at Pont St restaurant on December 13, 2013 in London, England. source David M. Benett/Getty Images

Alikhani has held positions at the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) and at the Human Rights Watch in New York. She’s also served as a Middle East political analyst for a global business risk consultancy in London.

Founded in 2011, Muzungu Sisters collects and resells sustainable and ethically sourced goods from 17 artisan communities across the world.

caption A party organized by Muzungu Sisters in London in 2013. source David M. Benett/Getty Images

The brand’s website claims that purchases “stimulate local economies” in India, Morocco, Peru, South Africa, Colombia, and more.

Dresses, tops, and skirts on the site hover around $150 to $300, while the brand’s iconic basket bags go for around $350.

According to the heiress’ biography on the Muzungu Sisters website, Tatiana Santo Domingo lives in London with her husband, their three children, and the family’s two dogs.

caption Andrea Casiraghi, Sasha Casiraghi, India Casiraghi, and Tatiana Casiraghi at the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco in 2019. source Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic/Getty Images

When she’s not attending fashion industry events or spending time with her royal family members, Santo Domingo enjoys visiting her favorite haunts in New York, Paris, and London.

caption Olympia de Grece, Martin Pacanowki and Tatiana Santo-Domingo Casiraghi attend a dinner hosted at Maxim’s in Paris. source Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

In 2015, the heiress revealed to W Magazine that her favorite spots for going out on the town were Bar Pitti and Indochine in New York, Ferdi in Paris, and Maggie’s Club in London.

When asked about the three items every woman should have in her wardrobe, Santo Domingo said “a good pair of jeans, a pair of Charlotte Olympia heels, and a Muzungu Sisters shawl” were her necessities.

caption Santo Domingo and her husband attend an event in Monaco in 2018. source Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

As for her favorite footwear, the free-spirited billionaire said she prefers to be barefoot whenever possible.

Though Tatiana Santo Domingo is unlikely to ever be Princess of Monaco, it is nevertheless intriguing to know how this enormously wealthy member of the royal family lives — especially now that she is officially the wealthiest Monegasque citizen in the world.