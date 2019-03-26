A UK high society magazine says Meghan Markle has been given the nickname ‘Me-Gain’ in Kensington Palace

Meghan Markle has been given the nickname “Me-Gain” by staff at Kensington palace, according to UK high society magazine Tatler.

While a source close to the palace told INSIDER the report is “completely untrue,” this wouldn’t be the first time she’s been given a nickname.

Rumors that the duchess is difficult to work with surfaced after her personal assistant resigned after just six months.

The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly been given the nickname “Me-Gain” by Kensington Palace staff because of how much “trouble” she is to work for.

That’s according to David Jenkins, Senior Editor at UK high society magazine Tatler, who reported that sources “with connections to the palace” said the royal was “trouble” and even compared the scrutiny of Markle to the backlash Sarah Ferguson faced when she married into the royal family.

In the Condé Nast publication, which is considered to be the bible of British aristocracy, Jenkins wrote: “Meghan has seen nothing like that – even though staff at Kensington Palace are now calling her ‘Me-Gain.'”

A royal source with links to the palace told INSIDER they believe the report to be “completely untrue.”

However, this isn’t the first time Markle has been dubbed difficult to work for.

The Daily Mail’s Ephraim Hardcastle previously reported in the newspaper thaat the duchess had been labelled “Meghan the Menace” by palace staff because of her “strong will.”

Several of Markle’s staff members have also resigned from their posts in recent months.

Markle’s personal assistant Melissa Toubati resigned after just six months because the work had become “too much,” according to the Mail Online.

Back in December, it was reported that Markle was struggling to remain silent amid rumors about tensions between herself and staff members.

“She’s always relied on her own voice to stand up for others, and for herself. So not being able to say anything is a debilitating feeling,” a source told US Weekly.

“She’s always been so independent, her entire life, and that’s all been taken away from her.

“She’s always been able to clap back on social media and now she can’t.”

It was recently announced that Markle and Prince Harry will be splitting households with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, which they share at the palace.

Now, the couple will appoint staff members at their new base at Buckingham Palace, which has been approved by the Queen.