Here are all the places you can score Tax Day freebies and deals

You can celebrate the end of tax season with free and discounted treats.

Filing tax returns on time can be stressful, especially if you wait until the last minute like 25% of Americans do. And what better way to celebrate finishing your taxes than with free food?

Here’s where you can get special Tax Day freebies and discounts. We’ll continue to update this post as more stores announce their promotions.

Great American Cookies

Great American Cookies fresh out of the oven.
What: One free Original Chocolate Chip cookie.

When: April 15.

How: Visit a participating store.

Hardee’s

Just say the words “made from scratch.”
What: One free Made From Scratch Sausage biscuit, tax not included.

When: April 15.

How: Visit participating locations between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. and use the phrase “made from scratch” while ordering.

Kona Ice

Kona Ice is a refreshing treat on a sunny day.
What: A free shaved ice.

When: April 15.

How: Visit a participating location.

Bananas Smoothies & Frozen Yogurt

You can get free frozen yogurt on Tax Day.
What: A free small frozen yogurt.

When: April 15.

How: Mention the offer at time of purchase.

Hot Dog on a Stick

A Hot Dog on a Stick store in Riverside, California.
What: A free Original Turkey or Veggie Dog.

When: April 15.

How: Visit a participating location.

Cicis

A buffet of pizzas at Cicis.
What: The adult buffet costs $4.15 with the purchase of a large drink.

When: April 15.

How: This coupon.

Smoothie King

A Smoothie King drink.
What: Get $2 off any 20-ounce smoothie.

When: April 15-18.

How: Via the Healthy Rewards app.

Waitr and Bite Squad

A Bite Squad driver on a delivery.
What: No delivery fees if you spend $20 or more on food.

When: April 15.

How: Use the code “TAXDAY19.”

Noodles & Company

A dish from Noodles & Company.
What: Get $4 off online and mobile orders of $10 or more.

When: April 10-15.

How: Sign up for NoodlesREWARDS by April 9.