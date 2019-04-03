Here are all the places you can score Tax Day freebies and deals

caption You can celebrate the end of tax season with free and discounted treats. source Alexandra D./Yelp

Tax Day this year is Monday, April 15.

Many stores are celebrating by offering free or discounted items to help people celebrate the end of tax season.

Great American Cookies is offering a free cookie, while Hot Dog on a Stick is offering a free Original Turkey or Veggie Dog.

Filing tax returns on time can be stressful, especially if you wait until the last minute like 25% of Americans do. And what better way to celebrate finishing your taxes than with free food?

Here’s where you can get special Tax Day freebies and discounts. We’ll continue to update this post as more stores announce their promotions.

Great American Cookies

caption Great American Cookies fresh out of the oven. source Shernea D./Yelp

What: One free Original Chocolate Chip cookie.

When: April 15.

How: Visit a participating store.

Hardee’s

caption Just say the words “made from scratch.” source Courtesy of Hardee’s

What: One free Made From Scratch Sausage biscuit, tax not included.

When: April 15.

How: Visit participating locations between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. and use the phrase “made from scratch” while ordering.

Kona Ice

caption Kona Ice is a refreshing treat on a sunny day. source Sampa M./Yelp

What: A free shaved ice.

When: April 15.

How: Visit a participating location.

Bananas Smoothies & Frozen Yogurt

caption You can get free frozen yogurt on Tax Day. source Addy C./Yelp

What: A free small frozen yogurt.

When: April 15.

How: Mention the offer at time of purchase.

Hot Dog on a Stick

caption A Hot Dog on a Stick store in Riverside, California. source Brett P./Yelp

What: A free Original Turkey or Veggie Dog.

When: April 15.

How: Visit a participating location.

Cicis

caption A buffet of pizzas at Cicis. source Brian M./Yelp

What: The adult buffet costs $4.15 with the purchase of a large drink.

When: April 15.

How: This coupon.

Smoothie King

caption A Smoothie King drink. source Alexandra D./Yelp

What: Get $2 off any 20-ounce smoothie.

When: April 15-18.

How: Via the Healthy Rewards app.

Waitr and Bite Squad

caption A Bite Squad driver on a delivery. source Courtesy of Bite Squad

What: No delivery fees if you spend $20 or more on food.

When: April 15.

How: Use the code “TAXDAY19.”

Noodles & Company

caption A dish from Noodles & Company. source Ken L./Yelp

What: Get $4 off online and mobile orders of $10 or more.

When: April 10-15.

How: Sign up for NoodlesREWARDS by April 9.