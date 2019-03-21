Here’s how big tax refunds could be this year for people earning between $21,000 and $266,000

- source
- Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Fast Company
- It’s the first tax season under the new tax law President Donald Trump enacted in late 2017.
- While most Americans saw a decrease in their overall tax bill for 2018, many complained about smaller refunds during the first few weeks of the tax-filing season.
- Getting a tax refund means you had too much withheld from your paycheck for taxes. The amount withheld is determined by the number of allowances you claim.
- Business Insider calculated federal tax refund amounts for different income levels for a single person with no dependents who claims zero allowances.
- The IRS withholding calculator recommends that the typical person in this situation claim two allowances. Doing so would minimize their tax refund while still covering their tax liability.
Americans love tax refunds – they’re a form of forced savings and often act as a reset button for a family’s finances.
After weeks of worry about smaller tax refunds, the average refund size by mid-March was up to about $3,000 – nearly the same as this time last year, according to IRS data.
Under President Donald Trump’s tax law, some Americans may be receiving smaller refunds than in previous years, but it doesn’t mean their taxes went up. In fact, most received a tax cut, Business Insider’s Bob Bryan reported.
How much will your tax bill be for 2018? Find out with this calculator from our partners:
The tax law instituted new guidelines for how much employers should withhold from employees’ paychecks for taxes. The amount withheld is determined by the number of allowances the taxpayer claims, which can be adjusted at any time throughout the year.
“Depending on a filer’s tax situation, they may not get as large of a refund this year as they’re used to if they didn’t adjust their withholdings in 2018. That said, they shouldn’t immediately be alarmed if that’s the case,” Mark Jaeger, the director of tax development at TaxAct, told Business Insider.
“Just because you receive a small refund doesn’t mean you didn’t get everything back you were owed or that you’re worse off financially – it most likely means you paid the right amount of federal taxes you owed during the year and didn’t overpay,” Jaeger said.
The government recommends that a single person with no dependents and one job claim two allowances to get as close as possible to covering their tax liability. That person will also take home a bigger paycheck throughout the year than if they claimed one or zero allowances, which could allow them to save and invest more.
Read more: How to use H&R Block to file your taxes for free
“Many filers received a boost in their paychecks throughout 2018; that’s where the remaining amount of their refund went,” Jaeger said. “Instead of waiting to receive their money as a tax refund, they received it all year long.”
How we calculated tax refund sizes
To find out how workers fared, we calculated federal tax refund amounts for different income levels based on the following assumptions: a single filer who makes a 10% pretax retirement contribution (up to the 2018 maximum, $18,500), takes the standard deduction ($12,000), and claims zero federal withholding allowances.
A person who claims zero allowances will have more money withheld from every paycheck but likely end up with a tax refund when filing their tax return. “Some individuals like receiving a larger refund because they use it as a savings account,” Jaeger said. “It’s a way for them to save a significant chunk of money throughout the year.”
Here’s how big tax refunds could be this year for workers at different income levels.
$21,610: Fast-food cooks
- source
- Getty Images
Average salary: $21,610
Taxable income after 10% 401(k) contribution: $19,449
Federal income taxes due: $744.90
2018 refund: $954.90
Waiters and waitresses
- source
- tartanparty/Shutterstock
Average salary: $25,280
Taxable income after 10% 401(k) contribution: $22,752
Federal income taxes due: $1,099.74
2018 refund: $996.42
$30,480: Barbers
- source
- Shutterstock
Average salary: $30,480
Taxable income after 10% 401(k) contribution: $27,432
Federal income taxes due: $1,661.34
2018 refund: $996.42
$40,840: Travel agent
- source
- Getty Images
Average salary: $40,840
Taxable income after 10% 401(k) contribution: $36,756
Federal income taxes due: $2,780.22
2018 refund: $996.42
$49,650: Chefs and head cooks
- source
- Courtesy of Spyce
Average salary: $49,650
Taxable income after 10% 401(k) contribution: $44,685
Federal income taxes due: $3,731.70
2018 refund: $1,225.32
$51,930: Firefighters
- source
- Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Average salary: $51,930
Taxable income after 10% 401(k) contribution: $46,737
Federal income taxes due: $3,977.94
2018 refund: $1,430.52
$55,270: Commercial divers
Average salary: $55,270
Taxable income after 10% 401(k) contribution: $49,743
Federal income taxes due: $4,338.66
2018 refund: $1,731.12
$60,760: Librarians
- source
- Getty Images
Average salary: $60,760
Taxable income after 10% 401(k) contribution: $54,684
Federal income taxes due: $5,329.98
2018 refund: $1,826.82
$66,990: Insurance sales agents
- source
- Shutterstock.com/Monkey Business Images
Average salary: $66,990
Taxable income after 10% 401(k) contribution: $60,291
Federal income taxes due: $6,563.52
2018 refund: $1,826.82
$74,680: Dental hygienists
- source
- Boston Globe/Contributor/Getty Images
Average salary: $74,680
Taxable income after 10% 401(k) contribution: $67,212
Federal income taxes due: $8,086.14
2018 refund: $1,826.82
$77,920: Accountants and auditors
- source
- Getty Images / Carl Court
Average salary: $77,920
Taxable income after 10% 401(k) contribution: $70,128
Federal income taxes due: $8,727.66
2018 refund: $1,826.82
$87,530: Computer programmers
- source
- Flickr.com/alper
Average salary: $87,530
Taxable income after 10% 401(k) contribution: $78,777
Federal income taxes due: $10,630.44
2018 refund: $1,826.82
$91,790: Civil engineer
- source
- Klyuchinskiy Oleg
Average salary: $91,790
Taxable income after 10% 401(k) contribution: $82,611
Federal income taxes due: $11,473.92
2018 refund: $1,826.82
$99,580: Electrical engineers
Average salary: $99,580
Taxable income after 10% 401(k) contribution: $89,622
Federal income taxes due: $13,016.34
2018 refund: $1,895.34
$107,480: Nurse practitioners
- source
- COD Newsroom/flickr
Average salary: $107,480
Taxable income after 10% 401(k) contribution: $96,732
Federal income taxes due: $14,625.18
2018 refund: $1,992.90
$115,300: Aerospace engineers
Average salary: $115,300
Taxable income after 10% 401(k) contribution: $103,770
Federal income taxes due: $16,314.30
2018 refund: $1,992.90
$121,710: Pharmacists
- source
- Reuters/Gary Cameron
Average salary: $121,710
Taxable income after 10% 401(k) contribution: $109,539
Federal income taxes due: $17,698.86
2018 refund: $1,992.90
$141,890: Lawyers
- source
- Getty Images
Average salary: $141,890
Taxable income after 10% 401(k) contribution: $127,701
Federal income taxes due: $22,057.74
2018 refund: $1,992.90
$161,280: Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers
- source
- Tim Boyle/Getty
Average salary: $161,280
Taxable income after 10% 401(k) contribution: $145,152
Federal income taxes due: $26,245.98
2018 refund: $1,992.90
$196,050: Chief executives
- source
- PikWizard
Average salary: $196,050
Taxable income after 10% 401(k) contribution: $177,550
Federal income taxes due: $34,665.50
2018 refund: $2,657.22
$208,560: Family and general practitioners
- source
- Jim Bourg/Reuters
Average salary: $208,560
Taxable income after 10% 401(k) contribution: $190,060
Federal income taxes due: $38,668.70
2018 refund: $2,657.22
$229,380: Orthodontists
- source
- Getty Images
Average salary: $229,380
Taxable income after 10% 401(k) contribution: $210,880
Federal income taxes due: $45,331.10
2018 refund: $2,872.62
$265,990: Anesthesiologists
- source
- isafmedia/flickr
Average salary: $265,990
Taxable income after 10% 401(k) contribution: $247,490
Federal income taxes due: $58,111
2018 refund: $2,906.22