This $46,000 camper trailer designed by a former NASA architect can sleep more than 4 adults — see inside

caption 2020 TAXA Mantis. source TAXA Outdoors

TAXA Outdoors has unveiled the 2020 Mantis trailer that has a pop-up roof for extra sleeping space and ventilation.

The trailer also includes a full-size bed, bunk beds, a kitchen, dining table, and an optional bathroom.

The Mantis can sleep at least four people and seat six adults depending on configuration.

It currently starts at $46,167.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

TAXA Outdoors has unveiled its 2020 trailer models, including the new Mantis, which has a pop-up roof for extra sleeping space and ventilation.

TAXA has multiple trailer models currently on the market: the Cricket, Woolly Bear, Tiger Moth, and Mantis. However, the Mantis sleeps the most people out of all of the models: at least four adults can slumber inside.

For the first time, the Mantis has a pop-up roof, as well as a rear ladder to make accessing the roof storage easier. The pop-up roof has the ability to increase the trailer’s ventilation and the number of people who can sleep inside the Mantis. But other than pop-up roof sleeping, there are three beds onboard the Mantis: one full-sized bed and an optional bunk bed that also serves as a folding couch.

TAXA’s founder, CEO, and chief designer is Garrett Finney, who has done some design work for a NASA office, which he told Cool Hunting inspired the company’s designs.

The Mantis, which has a steel chassis and aluminum panels, currently starts at $46,167. Keep scrolling to see the interior:

There’s a rear-door hatch for ventilation and easier access to the trailer.

caption 2020 TAXA Mantis. source TAXA Outdoors

The birch plywood-accented kitchen includes a two-burner stove, sink, and fridge.

caption 2020 TAXA Mantis. source TAXA Outdoors

The dining table and lounging area in front of the rear door can seat up to four people.

caption 2020 TAXA Mantis. source TAXA Outdoors

There’s a water heater, a 20-gallon fresh water tank, and a 22-gallon grey water tank.

caption 2020 TAXA Mantis. source TAXA Outdoors

An optional bathroom includes a shower and a cassette toilet.

caption 2020 TAXA Mantis. source TAXA Outdoors

There’s also an exterior shower that can be supplied by either hot or cold water.

caption 2020 TAXA Mantis. source TAXA Outdoors

There are multiple exterior and interior LED lights, including a reading light.

caption 2020 TAXA Mantis. source TAXA Outdoors

There is also a furnace, a 110-volt, 6,000 BTU air conditioner, and multiple 12-volt accessory outlets and USB outlets on board.

caption 2020 TAXA Mantis. source TAXA Outdoors

The trailer is 19-feet long which allows it to be stored in a garage, TAXA claims.

caption 2020 TAXA Mantis. source TAXA Outdoors

TAXA Outdoors also claims the flooring of the Mantis is non-slip.

caption 2020 TAXA Mantis. source TAXA Outdoors

It has a cargo capacity of 1,088 pounds and weighs approximately 2,882 pounds without the optional add-ons.

caption 2020 TAXA Mantis. source TAXA Outdoors

It can sleep at least four adults and seat six in total.

caption 2020 TAXA Mantis. source TAXA Outdoors

The main bed is full-sized and includes under bed storage. There’s also an optional folding couch that turns into a bunk bed.

caption 2020 TAXA Mantis. source TAXA Outdoors

An eight-foot exterior awning provides shade, while the windows are insulated and comes with screens and shades.

caption 2020 TAXA Mantis. source TAXA Outdoors

The 15-inch wheels have all-terrain tires, which means it can be used both on and off-road, according to Utires.

caption 2020 TAXA Mantis. source TAXA Outdoors

Source: Utires

The maximum interior width is six-foot, 10 inches. The interior height ranges from four-foot, seven inches to 6-foot, 11 inches, depending on whether it’s opened or closed.