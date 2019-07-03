Taxi and private-hire car drivers will soon be able to record audio and video with in-car cameras during your ride

Taxi and private hire car drivers will need to obtain permission from the Land Transport Authority before installing inward-facing cameras. The Straits Times

Taxi and private-hire car drivers will soon be permitted to capture both audio and video recordings of the interiors of their vehicles using authorised devices, according to the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) latest guidelines.

In a statement released on Tuesday (July 2), the authority laid out key changes to its guidelines pertaining to the use of inward-facing in-vehicle recording devices (IVRDs) in public service vehicles.

In addition to video recordings, approved inward-facing IVRDs with audio recording capability will also be allowed.

The LTA said this would enable recordings to be more effective in supporting investigations into inappropriate or violent behaviour as well as fare-related disputes.

The authority also cited findings from a poll by REACH – a government feedback unit – which showed that nine in 10 respondents felt such devices have the potential to aid in protecting the interests of commuters and drivers.

Of those who agreed to allowing inward-facing IVRDs in taxis and private hire cars, approximately 90 per cent felt that both audio and video recordings should be allowed.

Buses will be exempted from the new guidelines as these vehicles are considered similar to public spaces and are shared by many passengers, unlike taxis and private hire cars which have smaller enclosed spaces, the LTA said.

The revised guidelines, according to the authority, will take effect on July 15.

Restrictions on recording

Although more freedom has been granted to the use of inward-facing IVRDs, the LTA said drivers need to continue complying with “stringent requirements” that apply to taxis and private-hire cars.

Taxi operators, private hire car booking service operators, taxi/private-hire car owners and drivers need to obtain permission from the authority before approaching authorised installation centres to install the devices.

The three authorised installation centres and data controllers include:

i Vision Pte Ltd;

Solo Pte Ltd; and

SSTA Technology Development Pte Ltd.

Furthermore, vehicles with inward-facing IVRDs must display signs or decals to notify passengers that they are being recorded. Taxi companies that offer pre-booking services and private hire car booking service operators must also inform commuters beforehand if a vehicle despatched to them carries such devices.

Addressing the handling and management of data in IVRDs, the LTA said in its statement that only authorised personnel in relevant government agencies and LTA-approved data controllers are allowed access to the recordings for the purpose of supporting investigation and enforcement efforts.

The authority also said taxi and private-hire car drivers are not allowed to use unauthorised recording devices such as mobile phones to tape audio and/or video within their vehicles.

It noted that the updated guidelines will complement the Personal Data Protection Commission’s (PDPC) advisory guidelines on in-vehicle recording that were issued last year.

