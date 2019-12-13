Taylor Swift is the artist of the decade

caption Taylor Swift had numerous career highlights this decade. source Ed Rode/Nashville Rising/Getty Images; Kevin Winter/Getty Images; George Pimentel/LP5/Getty Images; Ruobing Su/Insider

Insider is reminiscing about the past 10 years of musical greats with a series of opinion essays dedicated to the artists who inspired fans around the world. Here, associate celebrity news editor Courteney Larocca explains why she believes Taylor Swift is the greatest artist of the decade.

Not only has Swift been putting out No. 1 hit after No. 1 hit this decade, but her music has latched onto its listeners in deeply intimate ways.

The singer has also been actively using her platform as a successful artist to shed light on injustices within the music industry to ensure a younger generation of musicians can thrive in an environment that cares about their work, as opposed to commodifies it.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Insider is looking back on the last decade of musical greats with a series of opinion essays. Last up: Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift knows that if you’re the smartest person in the room, then you’re in the wrong room. Oddly enough, Swift usually is the smartest person in any room.

While the casual observer may see Swift as nothing more than a pop star, she’s one of the few people who has actively been making her industry – and the lives of her fans – better in irreversible and notable ways throughout the decade.

caption Taylor Swift won four awards at the Grammys on January 31, 2010. source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Swift was barely 20 years old when she became the youngest artist to ever win album of the year at the Grammy Awards on January 31, 2010, for her sophomore album, “Fearless.” While the album came out in late 2008, it set Swift up to become an international phenomenon over the course of the 2010s; it even landed at No. 98 on this decade’s overall Billboard Hot 200 list.

Her early success made sense – audiences love a wunderkind, plus there was something so incredibly relatable about a teenager telling her crush, “you belong with me.”

But for me, and other fans of Swift, it was more than that. She was someone we could see ourselves in as we navigated our own lives and romances. And with the release of “Speak Now,” in late 2010, Swift proved she wasn’t capable of just reinventing optimistic love stories, she had a complete grasp on heartbreak and pain, too.

Swift demonstrated her songwriting prowess early on, and her music only continued to get stronger all the way through her 2019 album, ‘Lover’

“Speak Now” is an entirely self-written album that charted on the Billboard Hot 200 for 137 weeks, which was not only a huge middle finger to critics who claimed Swift didn’t write her own music, but also proof she was one of the most promising songwriters of her generation.

Arming herself with lyrics like “I feel you forget me like I used to feel you breathe,” and “The lingering question kept me up / Two a.m., who do you love?” Swift created a bulletproof foundation for a career built around her uncanny ability to pinpoint crucial moments of intimacy and turn them into universal anthems of heartbreak, love, and loss that became soundtracks to real fans’ lives.

Obviously, the stellar music never stopped coming. With 2012 came “Red,” an album that’s aged so gracefully that it’s landed on numerous best albums of the 2010s lists.

Swift dropped her pop masterpiece, “1989,” in 2014 – an album that boasts her biggest Billboard Hot 100 hit to date, “Shake It Off,” which stayed on the chart for 50 consecutive weeks. “1989” also earned Swift another album of the year win at the Grammys, making her the first woman to ever be honored with that award twice.

Swift continued her career growth with “Reputation” in 2017, which helped her break The Rolling Stones’ record for highest-grossing US tour in history by earning a whopping $266.1 million. Then, capping off the decade came 2019’s “Lover,” an album that showcased all of Swift’s immense musical talents, but stands out in her catalog as the first album that she outright owns – a triumph that goes far beyond the music itself.

It’s important to note, though, that there is no singular album that can easily be delegated as the “fan favorite,” largely because each album is so special within Swift’s discography. If you picked seven different fans off the street, they could very easily all have a different answer to the question, “What is your favorite Taylor Swift album?”

Even critics can’t fully answer that question. While “Red” is known for being critically beloved (and is my own personal favorite), Billboard had six of its writers argue for one of her first six studio albums as being her best. Also, when I ranked Swift’s best and worst songs for Insider earlier this year, songs from every single one of her albums made the “best” list.

One of the reasons Swift’s fans constantly latched onto her music this decade – leading to her chart-topping dominance – was because her lyrics always felt so personal, yet relatable at the same time.

Take “All Too Well,” for instance. It was a deep cut tucked cleverly away at track No. 5 on “Red.” It was never released as a single, but this mighty pop-rock ballad became the sort of musical zenith most artists only dream about writing.

Hearing Swift weave in intimate details about listening to her ill-fated lover’s mother tell stories about his childhood or leaving her scarf at his sister’s house might seem too specific to reach a larger audience outside of her piano room, but it’s exactly that candor that makes Swift’s best songs feel so ubiquitous.

Swift’s relatability proved crucial in 2017 when it came to her impacts on societal shifts outside of the music industry

Two months before the New York Times exposé of Harvey Weinstein was published, Swift stood up in a Denver courthouse against an ex-radio DJ who groped her at a 2013 meet-and-greet and then had the gall to sue her for damages after he was fired from his job.

The phrases from her testimony, “I’m critical of your client sticking his hand under my skirt and grabbing my a–,” and “I’m not going to let you or your client make me feel in any way that this is my fault,” will forever be ingrained in Swift’s fans’ minds alongside the lyrics she wrote in her high school diaries.

After she won her symbolic $1, which she sought out for “anyone who feels silenced by a sexual assault,” The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, or RAINN, told ABC that its national hotline saw a 35% increase in calls over the weekend following her testimony.

“Seeing someone that they respect, that they identify with [state they’ve been assaulted], has a big impact,” RAINN’s president Scott Berkowitz told ABC News at the time.

caption A message displaying lyrics from Taylor Swift’s song “Ours” was displayed across the street from the civil case of Taylor Swift vs David Mueller at the Alfred A. Arraj courthouse on August 14, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. source Theo Stroomer/Getty Images

It’s easy to look at a statistic and not think about the people behind it, but I can say that for myself, Swift played a pivotal role in how I viewed my own sexual assault.

Even before her fearless testimony, I turned to her 2010 ballad, “Dear John,” for validation that I wasn’t the only woman who ever counted her footsteps, praying the floor won’t fall through again while dating a man with a “sick need to take love away.” I later found solace in “Clean,” the atmospheric “1989” closer that promises its listener that they’ll one day be able to finally breathe after a roller-coaster relationship.

There’s no doubt in my mind that I’m not the only one who saw their own pain reflected in Swift’s lyrics, allowing them to grieve. After all, she wouldn’t have become the artist with the highest-ever amount of American Music Awards, which is a fully fan-voted show, if her music was just OK.

Swift has also made strides at bettering the music industry for her fellow artists as well as herself

I won’t rehash the recent legal woes brought on by Scott Borchetta selling Swift’s former label Big Machine Records – and thus, all of Swift’s catalog up through 2017’s “Reputation” – to Scooter Braun (because who needs Big Machine anyway?). I will say that Swift fighting to own her art, and by proximity her fight for all artists to own their art, is just one example of the work she’s done this decade to protect artists’ rights.

You may remember that she got endlessly dragged for taking her music off Spotify or writing a letter to Apple condemning its policy of not paying artists during a three-month free trial period of Apple Music. But underneath all of the misogynistic, “she’s only out for money” criticisms spat at her, you’ll find she did those things to bring light to issues within her industry that hurt up-and-coming artists who don’t have the millions of dollars that Swift has. Within less than 24 hours, Swift received a direct response to her open letter to Apple, saying the company had decided to reverse its decision.

When Swift chose to leave Big Machine behind in 2018, she didn’t just leave for the sake of leaving. She instead negotiated a deal with Universal Music Group that not only granted her the rights to everything she would create under the label but also included a clause in her contract stipulating that “any sale of [UMG’s] Spotify shares result in a distribution of money to their artists, non-recoupable.”

She also said the label had agreed to this “at what they believe will be much better terms than paid out previously by other major labels.”

That means that with her contract, Swift made sure other favorite artists of this decade, like Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, and Kanye West, will benefit from the revenue their art brings in. The same goes for lesser-known and newer artists signed to the label.

Even other artists have given credit to Swift for the way she changed the way we consume pop music

It’s hard to imagine today’s pop stars like Ariana Grande would be able to name-check their former lovers in songs like “Thank U, Next,” and have them be the successful hits we know today if Swift hadn’t previously crafted breakup songs like 2010’s “Dear John” and 2014’s “Style” that made it clear who the tracks were about – John Mayer and Harry Styles – right there in the titles.

Halsey, another artist who rose to prominence this decade, has even lionized Swift as one of her songwriting heroes, notably for her smart bridges.

“The bridge [of a song] is a fortune cookie. It pulls the whole thing together, it’s the punchline, it’s one of the most important parts of a song. Ask Taylor Swift, she writes the best ones in history,” Halsey said in a November 2019 interview with Capital FM.

Anyone who’s listened to “Out of the Woods,” “Don’t Blame Me,” or “Lover” knows this to be true.

Swift deserves to be the artist of the decade because her music validated women while she simultaneously fought for a younger generation to make new music in a better environment

It took 13 years for Swift to come out with a track contemplating the misogynist double standards she’s had to face as a woman in the music industry, and it’s easy to agree with her sentiment: If Swift were a man, then she would, no doubt, be “The Man.”

But while she maybe would have faced fewer obstacles and overtly sexist criticisms throughout her career if she were a man, she may not have touched as many women’s lives with her music.

Being someone who has idolized Swift since I was 11 years old, I can say that the reason she matters is because not only does she produce beautifully-worded tracks that resonate with fans on extremely personal levels, but she also wants to make the world a better, fairer place – one music contract, open letter, and song lyric at a time.

And that’s something that should never be shaken off.

Courteney Larocca is the associate celebrity news editor (and resident Taylor Swift expert) at Insider. For even more of her thoughts on Swift and other stars, you can follow her on Twitter @cnlarocca.