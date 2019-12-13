Taylor Swift slammed Scooter Braun and ‘toxic male privilege’ during her Billboard Woman Of The Decade speech

caption Taylor Swift won Billboard’s Woman Of The Decade award. source Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Taylor Swift called out Scooter Braun during her Woman Of The Decade speech at the Billboard Music Awards.

She also commented on the “toxic male privilege” that is rife in the music industry.

Swift has been in a feud with Braun since June when he took over Big Machine Records, and with it, Swift’s first six albums.

She said the purchase happened “without my approval, consultation or consent,” and “Scooter never contacted me or my team to discuss it prior to the sale.”

She also criticized his supporters, saying: “The definition of the toxic male privilege in our industry to say, ‘Well, he’s always been nice to me.'”

She continued: “Of course he’s nice to you; if you’re in this room, you have something he needs.”

Taylor Swift didn’t hold back during her speech after winning Billboard’s Woman Of The Decade award, hitting out at celebrity manager Scooter Braun and the “toxic male privilege” rife in the music industry.

Swift has been in a feud with Braun since June, when he took over Big Machine Records, and with it, Swift’s first six albums. In her speech, she directly called him out for buying her music.

“Lately there’s been a new shift that has affected me personally, and as your resident loud person, I feel like I need to bring it up,” Swift said.

“And that’s the unregulated world of private equity coming in and buying up our music as if it’s real estate, or an app, or a shoe line.”

She added that the purchase happened “without my approval, consultation, or consent,” and “Scooter never contacted me or my team to discuss it prior to the sale.”

Swift has said repeatedly she should have been offered the chance to buy her back catalog before someone else did. She also continued her criticism of Braun’s supporters.

“The definition of the toxic male privilege in our industry to say, ‘Well, he’s always been nice to me,'” she said. “Of course he’s nice to you; if you’re in this room, you have something he needs.”

Watch the speech in full below:

Swift’s speech is the latest in several months of accusations and denials. On November 14, Swift tweeted that she didn’t “know what else to do” because Braun and Borchetta were blocking her from performing her old songs at the AMAs.

She said she was going to perform “a medley of my hits throughout the decade on the show,” but claimed that Braun and Borchetta wouldn’t allow it as it “would be re-recording my music before I’m allowed to next year.”

Big Machine Records soon denied the claims Swift made. However, Swift’s spokesperson shared a letter with Insider dated October 28, 2019, that appeared to show that Swift was prevented from performing her old songs.

Amid the disagreements, Braun posted a cryptic quote on his Instagram that read, “Kindness is the only response.” In the caption, he said they were “words to live by.”

