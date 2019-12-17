Taylor Swift wore an $18,000 floor-length gown with pockets to the ‘Cats’ premiere

caption Taylor Swift stars as Bombalurina in “Cats.” source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV

Taylor Swift attended the New York City premiere of “Cats” on Monday in a floor-length Oscar de la Renta gown.

The $17,990 ruby satin dress is part of the fashion house’s pre-spring 2020 collection.

Swift accessorized her look with a $13,500 sapphire ring and red satin Chloe Gosselin heels.

Taylor Swift turned heads in a floor-length gown at the “Cats” premiere in New York City on Monday.

The 30-year-old singer, who plays Bombalurina in the upcoming film, wore a stunning Oscar de la Renta dress from the fashion house’s pre-spring 2020 collection. The floral ruby gown costs $17,990 but is currently sold out on the brand’s website.

caption Swift stood out in her Oscar de la Renta dress at the “Cats” premiere. source Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Swift accessorized her dramatic look with simple red satin Chloe Gosselin heels, Maxior drop earrings, and a Borgioni double ring.

The “Lover” singer also added a Beladora Oscar Heyman sapphire ring, which retails for $13,500.

caption Taylor Swift accessorized with rings from Borgioni and Beladora. source Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

As an added bonus, Swift’s strapless gown featured pockets, which she took advantage of while posing in front of photographers.

She completed the look by wearing her hair up and donning a classic red lip.

caption The best part of Taylor Swift’s dress was the pockets. source Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The “Cats” premiere is not the first time Swift has worn Oscar de la Renta. On Thursday, Swift wore a navy jumpsuit by the designer to accept the Billboard Women in Music Award. The look featured chains that wrapped around her neck and across her back.