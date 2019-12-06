Taylor Swift drops a new Christmas song and the music video is full of adorable childhood moments from her home movies

By
Courteney Larocca
-
Taylor Swift released

caption
Taylor Swift released “Christmas Tree Farm” on Friday.
source
Daniel Torok/Patrick McMullan via Getty; Taylor Swift/Universal Music Group

  • Taylor Swift dropped an original holiday song, “Christmas Tree Farm,” on Friday.
  • The track was accompanied by a music video, made from childhood home movies.
  • “I actually did grow up on a Christmas tree farm. In a gingerbread house, deep within the yummy gummy gumdrop forest. Where, funnily enough, this song is their national anthem. #ChristmasTreeFarm song and video out now,” Swift wrote on Twitter at the time of the song’s release.
  • In the video, you can see a very young Swift enjoying winter on the Christmas tree farm she grew up on in Pennsylvania.
  • There are plenty of sweet family moments included: Her dad, Scott Swift, pulls her on a sled in the snow; her mom, Andrea Swift, rubs noses with Swift in 1991; and her younger brother, Austin Swift, opens presents with Swift on Christmas morning.
  • Watch the video below.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.