One of Taylor Swift’s new songs mentions a Greenwich Village home she rented in 2016 ‘on Cornelia Street.’ Here’s a look inside the 3-story townhouse.

Taylor Swift released her seventh studio album, “Lover,” on August 23.

“Cornelia Street,” the ninth track, references a three-story Greenwich Village townhouse Swift briefly rented back in 2016, according to People.

The home has its own indoor pool with a glass chandelier hanging over it, and the dining room walls feature antique bricks sourced from Paris.

Taylor Swift‘s fans have kept busy trying to decode every lyric in her recently released album, “Lover.”

The pop superstar’s latest studio release (her seventh) has been a massive success since the moment it dropped on August 23. One of the most talked-about tracks is “Cornelia Street,” an emotional love song where Swift sings about the early days of a relationship and being unable to walk the titular street ever again if the romance were to end.

As it turns out, the song’s meaning is fairly straightforward – Swift did rent a home on the Greenwich Village street back in 2016. And – perhaps unsurprisingly, to anyone who has an idea about the singer’s real estate portfolio – the property is spectacular.

“Cornelia Street” is the ninth song off of “Lover,” Taylor Swift’s latest album — the first of her records that she owns the rights to herself.

"Lover" is Swift's seventh studio album.

“‘I rent a place on Cornelia Street,’ I say casually in the car,” Swift sings in the first verse — and it’s pretty literal. The pop superstar did rent 23 Cornelia Street for a few months between 2016 and 2017, according to People.

Taylor Swift (left), exterior of 23 Cornelia Street (right).

The townhouse is located in the Greenwich Village area of Manhattan in New York City, which is about 15 minutes away from Midtown by subway and just a quarter-mile west of Washington Square Park.

23 Cornelia Street is less than a five-minute walk from Washington Square Park.

Curbed reports that Swift rented the three-story property for about $39,500 a month while one of her three Tribeca apartments was undergoing renovations.

The townhouse is 5,500 square feet.

The gallery.

The massive former carriage house has four bedrooms …

One of 23 Cornelia Street's bedrooms.

… five baths …

… and an additional two half-baths.

There are several elaborate glass chandeliers throughout the high-ceilinged space.

Large windows throughout the home look out onto prime Village views.

Per the recently sold property’s listing, the renovated kitchen features a Wolf electronic oven/gas stove, a Subzero fridge, a wine fridge, a double-drawer dishwasher, and granite counter tops.

And those distinctive dining room walls? Antique bricks from Paris.

And another glass chandelier, for good measure.

There’s also an indoor pool, which measures 30 feet by 15 feet and is surrounded by a Basalt stone tile floor.

And another chandelier above it, because obviously.

At the time Swift was renting it, 23 Cornelia Street was owned by David Aldea, a former executive at Soho House, a hotel chain and group of private members’ clubs.

Swift’s former landlord, who sold the home for $11.5 million in early 2019 after owning it for 15 years, apparently had no idea who the songstress was when her people reached out about renting his property.

“I’m just not a pop-culture guy, and I even said to someone, ‘I’m meeting a person named Taylor Swift who wants to rent my home,’” Aldea told Vulture earlier this week.

“Now, mind you, I knew her songs because I had them on my running playlist. I just didn’t match the name to the song. I know, it’s silly,” he added.

And for the record, Aldea also said Swift was “an absolute delight to deal with” during the rental process and he was “so honored” she wrote a song about his former home.

“I put my heart and soul into building, designing, and decorating this house, and for somebody like Taylor to come along and see what I saw and love what I loved, love what I created, it was a total compliment and I will always be grateful to her for that,” he told Vulture. “And when I heard the song came out, I just thought to myself, ‘Wow, that is the most incredible sort of thank-you and nod that anyone could ever get.'”

“Cornelia Street,” one of three “Lover” songs Swift wrote on her own, is about the early stages of a new relationship. In it, she sings that she’d “never walk Cornelia Street again” if the romance were to end because “that’s the kinda heartbreak time could never mend.”

Singer Taylor Swift performs during her reputation stadium tour at Wembley Stadium in London, Britain June 22, 2018.

Swift explained the song’s meaning during an August 23 appearance on Elvis Duran’s radio show: “It’s about the things that took place and the memories that took place on that street […] all the nostalgia. Sometimes we bond our memories to the places that they happen. I wrote it alone and it ended up being one of my favorite songs.”

Swifties and music critics alike generally agree that the song (like many others on “Lover”) is probably about Swift’s current partner, Joe Alwyn. The two have been dating for nearly three years — since “at least fall of 2016,” Insider previously reported.

source Anthony Harvey/Getty

