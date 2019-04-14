Taylor Swift posted a cryptic countdown that could mean she’s about to drop new music, and fans are freaking out

Taylor Swift posted a cryptic countdown on her website on Saturday that could mean she’s about to release new music.

Fans have been speculating about a new album since she started posting pastel-colored photos on Instagram in February.

The clock is counting down to April 26.

Taylor Swift might have new music coming.

On Saturday, the 29-year-old country star turned pop icon updated her website and social media with a cryptic countdown clock surrounded by floating pastel-colored clouds.

caption What is the clock counting down to? source TaylorSwift.com

The announcement was a surprise, but it didn’t come entirely out of the blue. In February, Swift posted an Instagram photo containing seven palm trees, sparking fan theories that it could be a reference to her seventh studio album. She followed that post with a photo of herself sitting on the sixth step of a spiral staircase and another of her posing in the middle of a fence with five holes – possibly alluding to a countdown of sorts.

After months of speculation, Swift posted the countdown clock on Saturday, April 13, for a reveal 13 days away on April 26. Thirteen is Swift’s lucky number, one she often incorporates into her performances and work.

She also posted an Instagram photo of a glittery bejeweled heart with the caption “4.26,” referencing the reveal on April 26.

The domain name AprilTwentySix.com also redirects to Swift’s official site, as advertised on a screen in Times Square.

Now that a countdown is confirmed for something big, fans are waiting breathlessly to see what Swift has in store.

