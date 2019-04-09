Taylor Swift donated $113,000 to an LGBTQ advocacy group in Tennessee

caption Taylor Swift. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Taylor Swift recently made a donation of $113,000 to the Tennessee Equality Project, an LGBTQ advocacy group.

“I’m writing you to say that I’m so inspired by the work you do, specifically in organizing the recent petition of Tennessee faith leaders standing up against the Slate of Hate in our state legislature,” Swift wrote in a note accompanying her donation.

The “Slate of Hate” refers to a set of bills that seek to discriminate against LGBTQ people. One would allow adoption agencies to discriminate against same-sex couples and another seeks to ban same-sex marriage in the state.

In her letter, Swift said she’s grateful for the religious leaders who oppose this bill for “giving all people a place to worship.”

Until she endorsed Phil Bredesen for Senate this fall, Swift did not comment on political issues of any kind. Bredesen lost, but it is a new era for Swift.

On Monday, Chris Sanders, the group’s executive director, announced the donation on Facebook.

“Taylor Swift has been a long-time ally to the LGBTQ community,” he wrote. “She sees our struggle in Tennessee and continues to add her voice with so many good people, including religious leaders, who are speaking out for love in the face of fear.”

He continued: “Tennessee Equality Project is honored and grateful to reveal Taylor Swift has made a donation of $113,000 to support our efforts at this critical moment.”

Sanders also shared a photo of a handwritten note Swift evidently sent in with her donation.

caption A long, handwritten note. source Chris Sanders/Facebook

The note reads as follows:

Dear Chris, I’m writing you to say that I’m so inspired by the work you do, specifically in organizing the recent petition of Tennessee faith leaders standing up against the “Slate of Hate” in our state legislature. Please convey my heartfelt thanks to them and accept this donation to support the work you and those leaders are doing. I’m so grateful that they’re giving all people a place to worship. Sincerely, Taylor Swift

The “Slate of Hate” refers to a set of bills that seek to discriminate against LGBTQ people in Tennessee, where Swift lives. The “Slate” encompasses a set of 12 separate bills – six counterparts in the house and senate. One example of which would allow adoption agencies to discriminate against same-sex couples. Another seeks to ban same-sex marriage in the state.

The pop star broke her career-long political silence in October when she endorsed Phil Bredesen, the former Nashville mayor, two-term Tennessee governor, for US Senate.

When Swift announced her support of Bredesen on Instagram, she specifically spoke out against Bredesen’s Republican opponent, eight-term congresswoman Marsha Blackburn, and legislation she’s supported.

Bredesen lost the senate race, but Swift remains outspoken. In a recent essay and corresponding cover story for Elle, Swift said she wanted to wait until she was ready to speak out on something like politics.

“I took a lot of time educating myself on the political system and the branches of government that are signing off on bills that affect our day-to-day life,” she wrote. “I saw so many issues that put our most vulnerable citizens at risk, and felt like I had to speak up to try and help make a change.”

Swift committed to doing more in the future, alluding to the upcoming 2020 presidential race.

“I’m going to do more to help,” Swift said. “We have a big race coming up next year.”