‘It came out of the blue’: Tennessee Democratic Senate candidate describes the shock of learning of Taylor Swift’s endorsement

- Phil Bredesen, the former Nashville mayor, two-term Tennessee governor, and now US Senate candidate said he was taken by surprise when pop star Taylor Swift endorsed his campaign earlier this month.
- Bredesen and Swift had briefly worked together on an anti-drug initiative years ago, but Swift had never spoken out about politics – until now.
- Bredesen said Swift’s endorsement was helpful in the highly competitive race – and a boon to the 74-year-old’s appeal among millennials.
“It came out of the blue,” Bredesen, a centrist Democrat running on a promise to bring bipartisanship to Washington, told Business Insider in an interview last weekend in Nashville. “I had no reason to believe she would even know I was running, let alone that she would do this.”
Bredesen said he got to know Swift “very slightly” while he was governor in the mid-2000s as the two worked together on an anti-drug initiative targeted at school kids. He also said he’d “seen her backstage at things over the years.”
But he said the 28-year-old megastar had not communicated with Bredesen’s campaign or indicated she might make an endorsement before she posted her unexpected Instagram message a month before November’s midterm elections.
“I wish I could claim that it was something I had organized or orchestrated, but it was not,” Bredesen said.
After years of speculation about her political views, Swift announced to her 112 million followers that she would be voting for Bredesen and Democratic Rep. Jim Cooper in her adopted home state. She also slammed Bredesen’s Republican opponent, eight-term congressman Marsha Blackburn, one of the most conservative members of the House who’s running on a full-throated support of President Donald Trump’s platform.
“Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me,” Swift wrote of Blackburn. “These are not MY Tennessee values.”
The move, which Swift made two days before Tennessee’s voter registration deadline, was followed by a surge in voter registration, particularly among millennials both in the Southern red state and across the country, according to Vote.org, a nonpartisan group that works to boost voter turnout.
Bredesen, 74, thinks Swift’s endorsement has been a boon to his campaign.
“For somebody who’s on the other side of 70, relating to millennials is not as easy as if you’re Beto O’Rourke or somebody, so I think that really helped me,” he said.
Swift also urged her massive following to educate themselves on candidates for office wherever they live and “vote based on who most closely represents your values.”
I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway. So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting! ????????????
Swift has since followed up with several other social media posts encouraging her fans to vote early – and urging her fellow Tennesseans to cast their ballots for Bredesen.
“These two Tennessee women voted for the candidate who has proven himself to be reasonable and trustworthy,” she wrote in a Tuesday Instagram post featuring herself and her mother, Andrea Swift, posing by a Bredesen campaign banner. “We want leadership, not fear-based extremism.”