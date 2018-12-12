35 photos that show how Taylor Swift’s style has evolved through the years

caption Taylor Swift is back with new music. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images for DIRECTV

Taylor Swift’s music has evolved over the years and so have her fashion choices.

From shimmery cowboy boots to sleek and sexy gowns, Swift has become a fashion icon.

She co-chaired the Met Gala in 2016. And in her 2016 May cover story for Vogue, she even said a fashion line could be in her future.

“I would want it to be something that was relatable and accessible and everyday,” she said. “I don’t see it being couture. I would want it to be reflective of my style. And a lot of things I wear are not highly expensive.”

And just like her sound has changed, so has her style.

See how Taylor’s fashion has evolved over the past 11 years:

Taylor Swift wore shiny cowboy boots to her first Academy of Country Music Awards ceremony in May 2006, about five months before her album debut.

caption Taylor Swift arrives at the 41st Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards in 2006. source Michael Buckner/Getty Images

She donned a black fishtail gown and black gloves for her first ever CMA Awards..

caption She went all black. source Peter Kramer/Getty Images

Taylor won her first CMT award for video of the year with “Tim McGraw.” She changed three different times that night. This gown was her third and final outfit.

caption It was very shiny. source Evan Agostini/Getty Images

The girl really liked her cowboy boots. She wore these detailed boots that featured her name on them in 2007.

caption She rocked the boots. source Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Taylor has always been a fan of long, princess-esque gowns. She wore this purple dress to her first Grammy Awards in 2008. She was nominated for best new artist.

caption Taylor Swift arrives at the 50th annual Grammy awards in 2008. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She went to her first Met Gala in 2008 and wore this golden outfit for the Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy theme.

caption It was shimmery. source Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Taylor goes all out for her concert costumes, and she she wore this marching band outfit during the “Fearless Tour.”

caption The hat was feathered. source Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Taylor was wearing this dress when Kanye West interrupted her awards speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

caption The two still have bad blood. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Always a fan of sparkles — she wears a lot of them — Taylor was wearing this blue gown when she dropped one of her Grammy Awards in 2010.

caption It was a shimmery blue. source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Taylor straightened her normally curly hair and rocked blunt bangs at the 2010 American Music Awards.

caption It was a new look. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images for DCP

Taylor wore this gorgeous gold gown to the 2012 Grammy Awards.

caption It featured a high neck. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The straight hair became even more common, and she traded in gowns for a blazer and slacks to the 2012 VMA’s.

caption It was glamorous and professional. source Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

High-waisted shorts quickly made their way into her repertoire, but one of the earliest times she wore them was at the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival.

caption They became a staple. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Clear Channel

Her circus outfit from the 2012 MTV Europe Music Awards is iconic.

caption Her high boots were great. source Ian Gavan/Getty Images for MTV

She soon transitioned to a new favorite dress style, the A-line dress.

caption It is a sweet look. source Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images

Slightly more revealing, Swift wore this black dress to the 2013 Brit Awards.

caption It was a great look. source Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images

She performed at the 2013 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and wore this British-inspired costume during one of her performances.

caption The hat was an interesting choice. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret

Taylor showed off her chopped hair at the 2014 Academy of Country Music Awards. She has stuck with the shorter hair ever since. The years also sparked the rise of her crop top phase, which is still going on.

caption It was simple and classy. source ason Merritt/Getty Images

She donned a bodysuit for the 2014 VMA’s.

caption It was covered in letters. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV

Swift wore a sparkly skater shirt and crop top for the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival, and it became her signature tour outfit in 2015.

caption Of course it sparkled. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Swift sang some of her “1989” hits wearing these high-waisted military-inspired shorts.

caption They matched her shirt. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

She embraced lingerie more at the the 2014 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

caption It was a different look for her. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Taylor proved herself even more of a fashion queen in this glorious ombre-esque gown at the 2015 Grammys.

caption Her pink shoes were accents. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Taylor’s “1989” tour staple was multiple different colored skater skirts, crop tops, and sports jackets.

caption She mixed and matched. source Jun Sato/Getty Images for TS

Instead of a skirt, she paired her crop top with pants at the 2015 Video Music Awards.

caption It was shimmery. source Larry Busacca/Getty Images

She went with a shorter bob, crop top, and a bright pink skirt with a high slit for the 2016 Grammy Awards.

caption The outfit popped. source Getty

Taylor swift was stunning in this revealing black gown she wore to the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar party.

caption It was very low-cut. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Taylor went gothic with her platinum blonde hair and outfit for the Met Gala in 2016. She has since changed her hair back to its normal color.

caption It was a drastic look. source Larry Busacca/Getty Images

She wore this spaghetti strap velvet patterned dress at the 2016 BMI Pop Awards.

caption She paired it with a choker. source Mark Davis/Getty Images

Swift’s high-waisted nautical-inspired shorts and shirt at New York Fashion Week in 2016 fit Swift’s signature style.

caption Her hair color was back to normal. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

She rocked longer hair and an all-black ensemble during a February 2017 performance.

caption The top was all lace. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images for DIRECTV

Taylor Swift wore a sparkly snakeskin-inspired shirt when she performed at Jingle Ball 2017.

caption She paired it with a pair of shorts. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The snake theme fit with her “Reputation” tour.

Swift threw it back to her classic fairytale style with a stunning, pale pink gown at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

caption It was accented with feathers. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She won best female artist and top-selling album at the awards show.

She stunned in a high-necked shiny, silver dress reminiscent of a disco ball at the 2018 American Music Awards.

caption She paired it with thigh-high boots. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She made history at the awards show with her four wins that put her at a record-breaking 22 American Music Awards.

She hasn’t given up on body suits, though, and wore a black, sparkly one for her “Reputation” tour.

caption She wore black boots that came over her knee. source Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

She performed in Sydney, Australia on November 02, 2018.