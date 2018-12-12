35 photos that show how Taylor Swift’s style has evolved through the years

- source
Taylor Swift’s music has evolved over the years and so have her fashion choices.
From shimmery cowboy boots to sleek and sexy gowns, Swift has become a fashion icon.
She co-chaired the Met Gala in 2016. And in her 2016 May cover story for Vogue, she even said a fashion line could be in her future.
“I would want it to be something that was relatable and accessible and everyday,” she said. “I don’t see it being couture. I would want it to be reflective of my style. And a lot of things I wear are not highly expensive.”
And just like her sound has changed, so has her style.
See how Taylor’s fashion has evolved over the past 11 years:
Taylor Swift wore shiny cowboy boots to her first Academy of Country Music Awards ceremony in May 2006, about five months before her album debut.
She donned a black fishtail gown and black gloves for her first ever CMA Awards..
Taylor won her first CMT award for video of the year with “Tim McGraw.” She changed three different times that night. This gown was her third and final outfit.
The girl really liked her cowboy boots. She wore these detailed boots that featured her name on them in 2007.
Taylor has always been a fan of long, princess-esque gowns. She wore this purple dress to her first Grammy Awards in 2008. She was nominated for best new artist.
She went to her first Met Gala in 2008 and wore this golden outfit for the Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy theme.
Taylor goes all out for her concert costumes, and she she wore this marching band outfit during the “Fearless Tour.”
Taylor was wearing this dress when Kanye West interrupted her awards speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.
Always a fan of sparkles — she wears a lot of them — Taylor was wearing this blue gown when she dropped one of her Grammy Awards in 2010.
Taylor straightened her normally curly hair and rocked blunt bangs at the 2010 American Music Awards.
Taylor wore this gorgeous gold gown to the 2012 Grammy Awards.
The straight hair became even more common, and she traded in gowns for a blazer and slacks to the 2012 VMA’s.
High-waisted shorts quickly made their way into her repertoire, but one of the earliest times she wore them was at the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival.
Her circus outfit from the 2012 MTV Europe Music Awards is iconic.
She soon transitioned to a new favorite dress style, the A-line dress.
Slightly more revealing, Swift wore this black dress to the 2013 Brit Awards.
She performed at the 2013 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and wore this British-inspired costume during one of her performances.
Taylor showed off her chopped hair at the 2014 Academy of Country Music Awards. She has stuck with the shorter hair ever since. The years also sparked the rise of her crop top phase, which is still going on.
She donned a bodysuit for the 2014 VMA’s.
Swift wore a sparkly skater shirt and crop top for the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival, and it became her signature tour outfit in 2015.
Swift sang some of her “1989” hits wearing these high-waisted military-inspired shorts.
She embraced lingerie more at the the 2014 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.
Taylor proved herself even more of a fashion queen in this glorious ombre-esque gown at the 2015 Grammys.
Taylor’s “1989” tour staple was multiple different colored skater skirts, crop tops, and sports jackets.
Instead of a skirt, she paired her crop top with pants at the 2015 Video Music Awards.
She went with a shorter bob, crop top, and a bright pink skirt with a high slit for the 2016 Grammy Awards.
Taylor swift was stunning in this revealing black gown she wore to the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar party.
Taylor went gothic with her platinum blonde hair and outfit for the Met Gala in 2016. She has since changed her hair back to its normal color.
She wore this spaghetti strap velvet patterned dress at the 2016 BMI Pop Awards.
Swift’s high-waisted nautical-inspired shorts and shirt at New York Fashion Week in 2016 fit Swift’s signature style.
She rocked longer hair and an all-black ensemble during a February 2017 performance.
Taylor Swift wore a sparkly snakeskin-inspired shirt when she performed at Jingle Ball 2017.
The snake theme fit with her “Reputation” tour.
Swift threw it back to her classic fairytale style with a stunning, pale pink gown at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.
She won best female artist and top-selling album at the awards show.
She stunned in a high-necked shiny, silver dress reminiscent of a disco ball at the 2018 American Music Awards.
She made history at the awards show with her four wins that put her at a record-breaking 22 American Music Awards.
She hasn’t given up on body suits, though, and wore a black, sparkly one for her “Reputation” tour.
She performed in Sydney, Australia on November 02, 2018.