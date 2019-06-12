The full history behind all of Taylor Swift’s biggest celebrity feuds

Taylor Swift has a lot of ex-boyfriends, many of which she’s written about in her music and some of which she holds a special grudge against.

But ex boyfriends aren’t the only ones on Swift’s feud list. Who can forget her legendary fights with Kanye West and Katy Perry?

Here are the seven individuals Swift has feuded with, along with the dramatic backstories of exactly what happened.

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift feuded for a really long time.

caption Katy Perry and Taylor Swift in 2008. source Getty Images

The most elaborate, long-running, and exhausting of Swift’s feuds is between her and Katy Perry – someone she once considered a friend.

The origins of their fight stem from a dispute over booking particular backup dancers for their concert tours. The theory has since been obscured by an apparent diss track from Swift – “Bad Blood” – and then a response from Perry – the song “Swish Swish.” One of Swift’s more recent singles, “Look What You Made Me Do,” may be another response to Perry.

In June 2017, Perry said in interviews that she wanted to make peace, but Swift didn’t publicly respond.

That changed nearly a full year later, in May 2018, when Perry sent Swift a literal olive branch. Swift thanked her for it in an Instagram story.

The two continue to still be on good terms as of June, when Kerry posted a photo of a plate of cookies and thanked Swift, stirring up memories of their drama. Perhaps coincidentally, both artists have new music coming out.

Nicki Minaj fought with Swift over a VMA nomination.

caption Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj hug each other at the VMAs in 2015. source Getty Images North America

When “Bad Blood,” the music video slamming Perry, was nominated for a 2015 VMA award, Minaj was upset that her “Anaconda” – one of the most-talked-about videos of the year – wasn’t. Nor was “Feeling Myself,” which she made with Beyoncé.

“If your video celebrates women with very slim bodies, you will be nominated for vid of the year,” Minaj tweeted, apparently sarcastically.

Swift took the comment as a slight against her.

“I’ve done nothing but love & support you,” she tweeted at her. “It’s unlike you to pit women against each other. Maybe one of the men took your slot.”

The dispute then turned into a larger conversation about racism in the music industry. Perry then chimed in, adding that it was ironic that Swift appeared to try to side with Minaj when “Bad Blood” was an apparent takedown of another woman: herself.

The feud faded out from there, with Minaj and Swift hugged it out at the 2015 VMAs.

But two years later, Minaj rebounded by contributing a verse to Perry’s “Swish Swish,” which was a diss track about Swift.

Peace was no longer at hand.

Imma let you finish, but Kanye West had the best Taylor Swift feud of all time.

caption Of. All. Time. source Getty Images / Christopher Polk

The feud between Kanye West and Taylor Swift began, like so many others, at the MTV VMAs.

This one was way back in 2009. Swift, just 19 at the time, won the best female video award, beating out Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies.” Kanye disagreed with the verdict, so he stormed the stage and declared, “Imma let you finish, but Beyoncé’ had one of the best videos of all time…one of the best videos of all time!”

West later apologized, and the two exchanged barbs about it for a few years.

But things turned nasty again with the release of West’s 2016 song “Famous” on his album “The Life of Pablo.”

“I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/Why? I made that b— famous,” he raps.

Swift was furious. In fact, one of her most recent songs and its music video, “Look What You Made Me Do,” jabs at West’s apparent deceit. The imagery of her most recent album, “Reputation,” seemed to rip off West’s fashion line.

Kim Kardashian got involved.

caption Taylor Swift, Jay Z, Kanye West, and Kim Kardashian at the 2015 Grammy Awards ceremony. source Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS

West insisted that Swift gave him permission to call her a “b—-” before “Famous” was released. Swift denied it. That’s when West’s wife, Kim Kardashian West, got involved.

Kim released a series of Snapchat stories that recorded a conversation between Swift and West, with Swift apparently approving a lyric.

The video does not remotely indicate that the lyric in question was calling Swift a “b—-.” Regardless, public support generally went on the Wests’ side. Swift was branded a “snake,” imagery which she has since appropriated in “Reputation.”

Joe Jonas was one of many ex-boyfriend feuds.

Swift has burned a lot of exes in her songs, but none as much as Joe Jonas.

Way back in 2008, Jonas broke up with Swift in a 27-second phone call and started dating actress Camilla Belle shortly afterwards.

The two made sharp comments about each other about it in television interviews, and put their feelings in songs as well. Jonas in his song “Much Better” and Swift in “The Last Kiss,” “Forever and Always,” “Better Than Revenge,” and “Holy Ground.”

“If they don’t want me to write bad songs about them, they shouldn’t do bad things,” Swift told MTV of her exes.

Demi Lovato got entangled in it.

caption Demi Lovato and Taylor Swift at the 2009 premiere of “Hannah Montana: The Movie,” in better times. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Never one to let a good feud go to waste, Swift got Demi Lovato involved in her feud with Joe Jonas.

In 2010, Swift inaugurated Selena Gomez, Lovato’s BFF, into the Swift Squad. Lovato apparently felt excluded.

“How’s Selena?” a fan asked Lovato.

“Ask Taylor!” she famously responded.

Shortly afterwards, the world learned that Lovato was dating Jonas. Had Swift pulled Gomez apart from her just to get back at Jonas?

Six years later, as Kesha fought in a lawsuit against her producer Dr. Luke, Lovato seemed to call out Swift on Twitter for not publicly supporting her.

A day later, Swift revealed that she donated $250,000 to help with Kesha’s legal costs.

“Take something to Capitol Hill or actually speak out about something and then I’ll be impressed,” Lovato tweeted.

Calvin Harris slighted Swift after they broke up.

caption So Swift embarrassed him. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In June 2016, DJ Calvin Harris and Swift broke up, apparently because Harris was intimidated by her success and because she was so much more successful than him.

This was shortly after Harris released “This Is What We Came For,” a collaboration with Rihanna. It’s by far his most popular song to date, written by Harris and a mysterious person apparently named “Nils Sjöberg.”

Just a couple of weeks after the breakup, Swift seemed to be happy with a new boyfriend, Tom Hiddleston.

Harris was reportedly “trashing” Swift, according to TMZ. In an earlier interview with Ryan Seacrest, he said he couldn’t imagine collaborating with her.

Then the news leaked. “Nils Sjöberg” was a pseudonym for Taylor Swift: She was responsible for her ex’s biggest hit all along.

TMZ reported that Swift has the right to stop Harris from performing the song, but hasn’t exercised it. That means Harris is doomed to play the song at every concert and remember the one that got away.

John Mayer is another ex she targeted.

caption John Mayer and Taylor Swift performing together in 2009. source Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

It’s not too surprising that Swift and John Mayer’s relationship fell apart in 2010. He has a reputation as a playboy. He was also 32 while she was 19.

Swift made a song about it, of course, called “Dear John.” The sentiment, basically, is that he manipulated her, a much younger woman and that she regretted the whole thing.

Mayer didn’t think it was a fair assessment.

“It really humiliated me at a time when I’d already been dressed down,” Mayer told Rolling Stone. “I mean, how would you feel if, at the lowest you’ve ever been, someone kicked you even lower?”