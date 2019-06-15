Taylor Swift surprised fans at the Stonewall Inn’s 50th anniversary celebration, where she sang ‘Shake it Off’ with Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Taylor Swift showed up at New York City’s historic Stonewall Inn Friday night.

The Pride Month 2019 celebration – featuring Jesse Tyler Ferguson – marked 50 years since the 1969 Stonewall uprising.

Swift took the microphone and sang her hit “Shake it Off” with Ferguson – she said it’s his favorite karaoke song.

Stars and fans celebrated at the legendary Stonewall Inn in Manhattan’s West Village on Friday night. The festivities, hosted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Diva Jackie Dupree, celebrated 50 years since the 1969 Stonewall riots where police raided the bar known for serving members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Performers at the event included Sara Bareilles, Gavin Creel, Lea DeLaria, and more, according to Pitchfork. But the most surprising to the audience was Taylor Swift.

The “Modern Family” actor introduced the pop star and welcomed her onto the stage, where she sang “Shake it Off.” Swift said the hit is Ferguson’s go-to karaoke song.

“So if there’s anything you feel like you want to jump in on, if there’s like, your part that you’re really good at, then, just sing, dance, just be yourself,” she said, according to Vanity Fair. “This is a really safe space.”

I’m so happy I don’t have to keep this secret any longer. Look who came to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Stonewall at the Stonewall Inn. @taylorswift13, you are a gem. Thank you for everything you do for the LGBTQ community. We ❤️ you! ???? https://t.co/ICE2b3arxU — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) June 15, 2019

“I’m so happy I don’t have to keep this secret any longer.” Ferguson tweeted. “Look who came to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Stonewall at the Stonewall Inn. @taylorswift13, you are a gem. Thank you for everything you do for the LGBTQ community. We love you!”

Swift has been making headlines this Pride Month with songs and open letters, emphasizing how important LGBTQ+ equality is to her.