Taylor Swift kissed Joe Alwyn at the NME Awards, and a fan caught the sweet moment in a video

caption Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been dating for more than two years. source Steve Granitz/WireImage; Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn attended the NME Awards at the O2 Academy Brixton in London on Wednesday.

At one point in the show, Swift kissed the actor while they were seated, and a fan caught the moment on video.

Swift, who made a surprise appearance at the show, won best solo act in the world and hugged Alwyn when she got up to accept the award on stage.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have successfully kept their relationship out of the spotlight for three years, but the couple shared a rare public kiss at the 2020 NME Awards at the O2 Academy Brixton in London on Wednesday.

At one point during the show, the “Reputation” singer gazed over her shoulder at Alwyn and leaned in for a kiss. A fan, seated above the couple in the theater, recorded the moment and shared it on Twitter.

Taylor and Joe are so precious I’m gonna faint #NMEAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/tRke8KLdtQ — sophie ???? (@getlowsoph) February 12, 2020

When Robyn announced that the “Blank Space” singer won best solo act in the world, Swift embraced the actor and kissed him once again.

Taylor winner of Best Solo Act in the World annonced, the hug I’m dying #NMEAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/yaOKMjXiSF — sophie ???? (@getlowsoph) February 13, 2020

The fan also recorded a video of Swift and Alwyn chatting with their arms around each other. While they were seated together and have attended other award shows together, Alwyn and Swift have yet to walk a red carpet as a couple.

Just Taylor and Joe being in love #NMEAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/Axzh1xgt7T — sophie ???? (@getlowsoph) February 13, 2020

Although the singer won best international solo artist at the 2016 NME Awards, Wednesday was her first time attending the show.

“This is my first time at the NME Awards and I just feel like everyone here is so shy, so reserved. It’s like, ‘Are you guys going to have any fun tonight? Are you going to come out of your shells, at all?'” she joked during her acceptance speech.

She continued, “Oh, wait – no, this is like the craziest awards show I have ever been to, and I love it so much.”

Swift, who has reportedly used disguises and private security to ensure that her relationship with Alwyn remains private, has spent an increasing amount of times overseas with the British actor.

In journal entries she included in deluxe versions of her 2019 album “Lover,” Swift revealed that she was “essentially based in London.”

She also released the track “London Boy” in 2019, which many people speculated to be about London-born Alwyn. The song reminisced about the times Tennessee-raised Swift explored Camden Market, Highgate, and West End with a “London Boy.”

Fans have also wondered if the “Harriet” actor has served as inspiration for several of Swift’s tracks, including her nod to his British accent in “Gorgeous.”

When The Sunday Times asked Alwyn, who has also been private about the relationship, if it bothered him to be at the center of his girlfriend’s music, he didn’t seem to mind.

“No, not at all. No. It’s flattering,” he said.