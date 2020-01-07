12 celebrities who love finding deals at TJ Maxx

caption NSYNC’s Lance Bass is a noted TJ Maxx enthusiast. source Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

TJ Maxx is one of the most popular off-price retailers in the world, attracting devoted enthusiasts that include several celebrities in the US and beyond.

From pop stars like Taylor Swift and Britney Spears, to British royalty like Kate Middleton, these are some of TJ Maxx’s biggest celebrity fans.

With its bargain prices and huge array of products, TJ Maxx has a devoted fan base of so-called Maxxinistas around the nation, including a number of celebrities who simply can’t get enough of the retailer.

Across its 1,257 stores in the US and 575 locations in Europe – where the store is known as TK Maxx – TJ Maxx has lured notable names ranging from members of the British royal family to some of the world’s biggest pop stars.

We took a look at some of TJ Maxx’s biggest celebrity fans, below:

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift at the 2014 Met Gala.

In an edition of “25 Things You Don’t Know About Me” for Us Weekly, pop star Taylor Swift shared that TJ Maxx visits became a form of retail therapy after she was teased at school.

“When I was bullied in school my mom used to take me to TJ Maxx after school to look at the opal jewelry,” Swift said in 2017. “I thought opals were so beautiful, and somehow it made me feel better. We never bought them, just looked.”

Kate Middleton

In the months before her marriage to Prince William, the internet was abuzz with discoveries that Kate Middleton also loved commoner favorites like supermarket pizza and TK Maxx runs.

“Believe it or not, Kate’s favorite shop in the U.K. is TK Maxx,” a source told Us Weekly in 2011. “She loves to shop for bargains, mixing and matching high street clothes and designer. She has a great eye for that.”

Prince Harry



Kate’s not the only member of the British royal family that loves TK Maxx – turns out, Prince Harry has also been spotted browsing deals at the off-price retailer. In 2013, photos emerged of Harry stepping out of a TK Maxx store, shopping bag in hand.

Hoda Kotb

Today show anchor Hoda Kotb took to Instagram in 2019 to share a picture of her in a dress she apparently bought at TJ Maxx, along with the caption “you get the max for the minimum at TJ Maxx!”

Rachel Bilson

Rachel Bilson was spotted with a giant shopping bag of goodies at TJ Maxx back in 2013, leading HuffPost to dub her a true Maxxinista.

“Rachel is shopping at TJ Maxx – and not just perusing, but going hard in the paint,” HuffPost wrote at the time. “Look at that giant bag! We admire a girl who respects a great deal.”

Lance Bass

Last September, NSYNC star Lance Bass partnered with TJ Maxx on The Maxx You Project, intended to inspire women to pursue their personal style.

“I’ve always been a huge fan of TJ Maxx and love shopping there to score deals for my home and wardrobe,” he told Hollywood Life.

Sia



The pop star Sia surprised TJ Maxx shoppers on Black Friday 2019 when she appeared at a Palm Springs, Cailfornia, location to pay their bills in the spirit of the holidays. She also did the same at a nearby Walmart store, reportedly chatting with shoppers and cooing at babies in line.

MORE NEW PHOTOS ????@Sia was at Walmart & TJ Maxx in Palm Springs, CA today where she bought everyone‘s stuff under the name of Cici who had a won a lottery ???? pic.twitter.com/voVo5u4P96 — Gedeon | SiaFurlerLovers ???? (@siafurlerfanpg) November 28, 2019

Britney Spears

In 2018, E! News reported that singer and performer Britney Spears regularly frequents big-box retailers including Target, Old Navy, Macy’s, and TJ Maxx. Details of Spears’ finances emerged as part of a conservatorship hearing that included a list of her annual expenses.

Steven “Cojo” Cojocaru

When television personality Steven “Cojo” Cojocaru teamed up with TJ Maxx as its latest style expert back in 2011, he said he appreciated the store for helping to make luxury labels more accessible to the average consumer.

“When I walked into TJ Maxx and Marshalls, I was home,” he told Racked at the time. “I found the labels, but they’re much less.”

John Travolta



A waitress in Maine met actor John Travolta at a TJ Maxx store during the holiday shopping season in 2017. He gifted the woman $200, according to a report from local ABC affiliate WMTW.

Patrick Dempsey



That same year, “Grey’s Anatomy” star Patrick Dempsey took a moment while shopping at a TJ Maxx in Portland, Maine, to snap a selfie with a fan.

First it was John Travolta at T.J. Maxx in Rockland. Now it's Patrick Dempsey shopping in South Portland! Celebrities, they're just like us: Procrastinating before the holidays. https://t.co/ZTlLvGhbtE Thanks Debra Brown Tiner for the selfie! pic.twitter.com/wAm7A6lStE — David Charns (@davidcharns) December 22, 2017

Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees All-Star Giancarlo Stanton is an outspoken enthusiast of TJ Maxx and shared his love of the store to Page Six last year.

“Some athletes are all about labels – Gucci and Fendi all the way down,” Stanton said at the time. “They like to put their money into it … But you don’t need money to have style … I go to TJ Maxx and Marshalls. I don’t forget where I came from.”