Taylor Swift blames the media for her feud with Katy Perry and says they talked for hours after reconciling

“Me!” singer Taylor Swift revealed in a new interview that she blames the media for her feud with pop star Katy Perry.

Swift said that her and Perry’s embrace at the end of the “You Need to Calm Down” video was meant to be a comment on how the media pits female pop artists against one another.

“We decided the metaphor for what happens in the media is they pick two people and it’s like they’re pouring gasoline all over the floor,” Swift said.

The singer also revealed that she and Perry talked “for hours” after their reconciliation.

“You Need to Calm Down” singer Taylor Swift revealed in a new Vogue interview that she holds the media responsible for her feud with fellow pop star Katy Perry and that she and Perry talked “for hours” after their reconciliation.

While speaking to Vogue, Swift outlined the ways she felt the media stoked her and Perry’s supposed rivalry.

“All that needs to happen is one false move, one false word, one misunderstanding, and a match is lit and dropped. That’s what happened with us.”

caption Katy Perry and Taylor Swift share an embrace in the “You Need to Calm Down” video. source Taylor Swift/Republic Records

Swift said the way the media constantly compared the two singers got to be overwhelming.

“The tension is so high that it becomes impossible for you to not think that the other person has something against you,” she told Vogue.

Swift and Perry’s feud came to a symbolic end in the video for Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” that was released in June of this year. In the video, Swift, who’s wearing a french fry costume, searches a crowd of raucous dancers until she spies Perry, who’s dressed as a burger. The two smile at each other and embrace at the end of the video.

In the Vogue interview, the singer revealed that Perry sent her a literal olive branch last year, which led to Swift asking her to be in her new music video.

“[Perry] wrote back, ‘This makes me so emotional. I’m so up for this. I want us to be that example. But let’s spend some time together. Because I want it to be real,'” Swift said.

“So [Perry] came over and we talked for hours.”

Swift and Perry’s famous feud began in 2013 when three backup dancers hired by Swift for her tour left to join Perry on her tour.

Many felt that Swift’s 2014 single “Bad Blood,” which features a brunette villain (similar to Perry) in the music video, was a not-so-subtle call out of Perry.

caption Taylor Swift and Katy Perry were friends before their feud began. source Getty Images

In September of that year, Swift spoke to Rolling Stone about the song, revealing that it was written about a female artist who “did something so horrible” that Swift now considered her an enemy.

“She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me,” Swift told the magazine.

The day the interview was published, Perry posted a cryptic tweet that seemed to hit back at Swift’s allegations while identifying herself as the artist Swift was alluding to.

“Watch out for the Regina George in sheep’s clothing…” Perry said.

In 2017, Perry released her song “Swish Swish,” which some fans thought was a diss track directed at Swift. The “I Kissed a Girl” singer even confirmed the feud to James Corden during a session of “Carpool Karaoke” in May of that year.

“It’s true. There’s a situation,” Perry told Corden. “Honestly, it’s really like she started it, and it’s time for her to finish it.”

There was even speculation that Swift’s decision to release all of her music on Spotify the same day that Perry released her album “Witness” in the summer of 2017 was a stunt meant to draw attention away from Perry.

But shortly thereafter, Perry said in an interview with Ariana Huffington that she was “ready to let it go.”

“I forgive her and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her,” Perry said in June 2017, adding that it was “time” to end the feud.

And 2018 finally saw the beginnings of a reconciliation when Perry sent Swift an actual olive branch on the opening night of her “Reputation” tour.

The beef seemed to come to an official end in June of this year when Perry posted an Instagram photo of chocolate chip cookies that appear to have been made by Swift as a peace offering, complete with the words “Peace at Last” written at the top of the plate in icing.

“Feels good,” Perry captioned the photo.