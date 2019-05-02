Taylor Swift performed with a marching band at the Billboard Music Awards, and fans are accusing her of ripping off Beychella

caption Taylor Swift performs onstage at the BBMAs. source Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Taylor Swift kicked off the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday with her new single “ME!”

Her performance was opened by a marching band, each person dressed in pastel pink.

Many people accused Swift of ripping off Beyoncé’s iconic 2018 Coachella set, which drew inspiration from homecoming traditions at historically black colleges.

After Swift’s performance, the hashtag #Mayochella began to gain traction on Twitter.

Taylor Swift’s performance at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday in Las Vegas inspired the trending hashtag #Mayochella, with many fans accusing her of ripping off Beyoncé’s iconic 2018 Coachella performance.

Swift – who sang her new single “ME!” along with Panic! at the Disco’s Brendon Urie – kicked off the awards show in Las Vegas with a pink-clad marching band.

The performance built on the pastel tones and lighthearted aesthetics in Swift’s “ME!” music video, which includes a dance bit with Swift and Urie dressed as marching band drum majors.

caption The opening of Taylor Swift’s BBMAs performance vs. Beyonce’s Coachella performance. source NBC / Netflix

When Beyoncé became the first black woman in history to headline Coachella last year, her set was opened in a very similar fashion. The marching band remained behind her throughout the entire performance, which drew inspiration from homecoming traditions at historically black colleges.

Many were quick to point out the similarities and call Swift’s performance a “wannabe version” of Beyoncé’s.

From the intro whistle to the sound effects to the entrance, I can't. #mayochella pic.twitter.com/05p9SFmka2 — beygency backup (@missbeygency) May 2, 2019

Am I the only one who thought when the Marching Band came out for Taylor Swift that it had strong #Homecoming wannabe vibes…???#BBMAs pic.twitter.com/kI760CmBl8 — Alex Holley (@AlexHolleyFOX29) May 2, 2019

Whoever thought it was a good idea to have Taylor Swift open up the #BillboardMusicAwards with a marching band made a very poor decision. pic.twitter.com/GWjuqrHjqG — Renaissance Man (@cjfluker) May 2, 2019

I knew Taylor Swift going to copy Beychella with the Ohio State Marching Band. She just couldn't wait#BBMAs #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/C0z8u5ddNh — Queen (@Jadethevirgo) May 2, 2019

“Taylor Swift using the marching band is all calculated,” one person wrote. “She knew what conversation that would start. Her whole talentless career has been media manipulation.”

Taylor Swift using the marching band is all calculated. She knew what conversation that would start. Her whole talentless career has been media manipulation. Please don’t fall for the bait and award her with a think piece on Black media outlets. That’s what she wants. — ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) May 2, 2019

Some even referenced Jordan Peele’s recent film “Us,” which features underground clones who are trapped imitating their “tethers.”

Taylor Swift brought out the ole tethered marching band eh? pic.twitter.com/IPEWfiBleC — Cheshire Smiles (@AwunOfficial) May 2, 2019

Swift fans, however, came to the singer’s defense and noted how Swift used marching band aesthetics in 2009 and 2010 during her “Fearless Tour.”

Lmao all of y’all shitting on Taylor Swift for using a marching band in her performance claiming she’s copying Beyoncé. Taylor already did that back on her Fearless tour. Sit down. pic.twitter.com/JZavQt1Asc — Bi Nguyen (@nguyenhbi) May 2, 2019

However, this isn’t the first time Swift has been accused of copying Beyoncé. Choreography in her music video for her 2017 single “Look What You Made Me Do” drew comparisons to visuals in Beyoncé’s groundbreaking “Formation” video.

At the time, director Joseph Kahn defended the video he made with Swift, claiming there was no real comparison.

