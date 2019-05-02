Taylor Swift performed with a marching band at the Billboard Music Awards, and fans are accusing her of ripping off Beychella

Taylor Swift performs onstage at the BBMAs.

Taylor Swift performs onstage at the BBMAs.
Taylor Swift’s performance at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday in Las Vegas inspired the trending hashtag #Mayochella, with many fans accusing her of ripping off Beyoncé’s iconic 2018 Coachella performance.

Swift – who sang her new single “ME!” along with Panic! at the Disco’s Brendon Urie – kicked off the awards show in Las Vegas with a pink-clad marching band.

The performance built on the pastel tones and lighthearted aesthetics in Swift’s “ME!” music video, which includes a dance bit with Swift and Urie dressed as marching band drum majors.

The opening of Taylor Swift's BBMAs performance vs. Beyonce's Coachella performance.

The opening of Taylor Swift’s BBMAs performance vs. Beyonce’s Coachella performance.
When Beyoncé became the first black woman in history to headline Coachella last year, her set was opened in a very similar fashion. The marching band remained behind her throughout the entire performance, which drew inspiration from homecoming traditions at historically black colleges.

Many were quick to point out the similarities and call Swift’s performance a “wannabe version” of Beyoncé’s.

“Taylor Swift using the marching band is all calculated,” one person wrote. “She knew what conversation that would start. Her whole talentless career has been media manipulation.”

Some even referenced Jordan Peele’s recent film “Us,” which features underground clones who are trapped imitating their “tethers.”

Swift fans, however, came to the singer’s defense and noted how Swift used marching band aesthetics in 2009 and 2010 during her “Fearless Tour.”

However, this isn’t the first time Swift has been accused of copying Beyoncé. Choreography in her music video for her 2017 single “Look What You Made Me Do” drew comparisons to visuals in Beyoncé’s groundbreaking “Formation” video.

At the time, director Joseph Kahn defended the video he made with Swift, claiming there was no real comparison.

Watch Swift’s full performance at the BBMAs below.