Taylor Swift’s Netflix documentary about her ‘Reputation’ tour will drop on New Year’s Eve — watch the trailer

- Taylor Swift revealed that a documentary about her 2018 “Reputation” stadium tour will be released on Netflix on New Year’s Eve at 12:01 a.m. PT.
- The trailer shows the 29-year-old singer performing songs from her 2017 “Reputation” album, including “…Ready for It?” and “Gorgeous.”
- The Grammy-winning singer embarked on the tour in May 2018 and concluded in November, making stops in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia.
- It was also named the highest-grossing US tour (totaling $266.1 million and selling 2,068,399 tickets domestically) since Billboard Boxscore started tracking touring information in 1990.
