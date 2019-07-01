A board member for Big Machine Records tells Taylor Swift to ‘stop lying’ in her feud with Scooter Braun

caption Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun source Getty Images

Celebrities and music industry officials are responding to a feud between Taylor Swift and talent manager Scooter Braun – who acquired Big Machine Records and with it all of Swift’s previous music on Sunday – after Swift said she was “sad and grossed out” by the deal.

Celebrities and music industry executives on Sunday clapped back at Swift, slamming her characterization of Braun and saying that her depiction of the conflict was untrue.

Justin Beiber called out Swift on Instagram for “defacing” Braun’s character, while Demi Lovato called Braun “a good man.”

Other celebrities, like Todrick Hall and Halsey, stood by Swift and called Braun “evil.”

The Wall Street Journal first reported on Sunday that celebrity talent manager Scooter Braun, whose label Schoolboy Records manages artists like Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, and Ariana Grande, acquired Big Machine Records Label Group LLC in a deal worth more than $300 million. The acquisition also gives Braun ownership over Swift’s entire catalog to date, as Swift had been signed to Big Machine Records for 12 years before reaching a deal with Universal Music Group in November 2018.

Swift on Sunday responded to news of the deal on her Tumblr, saying that she was “sad and grossed out.”

“I learned about Scooter Braun’s purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world,” Swift wrote. “All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years.”

Founder and chief executive of Big Machine Records Scott Borchetta responded to the incident on the label’s website in post titled “So, It’s Time For Some Truth...” in which he claims that Swift along with her father, a shareholder in the company, were notified of the deal before it was made public. He also said that Swift chose to leave the record company in 2018 and along with it, ownership over her discography.

“Taylor had every chance in the world to own not just her master recordings, but every video, photograph, everything associated to her career. She chose to leave,” he wrote.

Justin Beiber called out Swift on Instagram for “defacing” Braun’s character.

“I usually don’t rebuttal things like this but when you try and deface someone I loves character thats crossing a line,” he wrote.

Erik Logan, former president of the Oprah Winfrey Network and a board member for Big Machine Records, posted a lengthy note on Twitter, in which he accused Taylor of “lying” about the situation.

“For someone who draws such power from being the ‘voice’ and against all the things you talk about, I’m watching you violate what you allegedly stand for,” he wrote. “You’re the real bully.”

Braun’s wife, Yael Cohen Braun, wrote on Instagram that Swift passed on the opportunity to negotiate ownership over her music, and was notified of the deal before it was made public.

“The world has watched you collect and drop friends like wilted flowers,” she wrote. “You are supposed to be a role model but continue to model bullying.”

Demi Lovato, one of Braun’s clients, also posted on her Instagram story in defense of Braun.

“I have dealt with bad people in the industry and Scooter is not one of them,” she wrote. “He’s a good man.”

10. Wow! Now Demi Lovato is getting involved. She is a Scooter Braun client and posted this on her Instagram stories. Then she commented on @todrick’s Instagram post and said he shouldn’t call Scooter homophobic! (Scroll up to see what Todrick said) pic.twitter.com/LrWoBpha1j — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) July 1, 2019

Several other celebrities are standing by Swift. Singer Todrick Hall, who was formerly managed by Braun, called him “homophobic” and “evil.”

“I am saddened by this news, but not shocked,” Hall wrote. “[Braun] is an evil person who’s only concern is his wealth and feeding his disgusting ego. I believe he is homophobic & I know from his own mouth that he is not a Swift fan.”

Being black and gay in this industry is hard as hell, and was even harder when I signed with that man and unless someone has walked in my shoes…I don't care to compare their experiences to mine. Period! — Todrick Hall (@todrick) July 1, 2019

Singer Halsey tweeted that she was inspired by Swift to write her own music and was “standing by her.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, several artists including Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, Selena Gomez, Rihanna and Adele have reportedly unfollowed Braun on social media in the wake of the incident.

Additionally, a petition on Change.org has popped up encouraging the singer to re-record her six previous albums and release them under Republic Records, a division of Universal Music Group. The petition has already garnered over 80,000 signatures since it was posted on Sunday morning.

Braun has not directly responded to the conflict, though he retweeted a post on Sunday which said: “Everyone has a story. Context is everything.”

INSIDER has reached out to Scooter Braun for comment.