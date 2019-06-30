Taylor Swift said she’s ‘sad and grossed out’ that ‘bully’ Scooter Braun now owns all of her past music

caption Taylor Swift arrives the ‘2019 Billboard Music Awards’ at MGM Grand Arena on May 01, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. source Daniel Torok/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Taylor Swift said she was “sad and grossed out” that celebrity manager Scooter Braun had acquired ownership of her catalog.

Swift called Braun, who reportedly acquired the label in a $300 million sale, a bully, pointing to targeted incidents from his clients Kanye West and Justin Bieber.

The singer said the label previously offered her a deal to earn ownership of her old albums as she came out with new ones, but she ultimately made the “excruciating choice to leave behind my past.”

Taylor Swift said she was “sad and grossed out” that celebrity manager Scooter Braun had acquired ownership of her catalog in a reported $300 million sale.

The singer posted a written response on her Tumblr Sunday after the news broke that Braun acquired the Big Machine label, and with it all of Swift’s music.

“I learned about Scooter Braun’s purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world,” Swift wrote. “All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years.”

The singer continued on, calling out Kim and Kanye West for secretly recording her in 2016 and an Instagram post by Justin Bieber that shows him FaceTiming with Braun and Kanye, captioned “Taylor swift what up.” Swift says both were cruel incidents that happened under Braun.

Her mention of Kim and Kanye West points to the rapper’s use of an image made to look like a naked Swift, and his wife’s recording and leaking of audio from a phone conversation with Swift that the couple said contained her consent to the video and a lyric referencing the rapper having sex with her in his song “Famous.”

Swift has since said she was illegally recorded, as consent from both parties is required in the state of California, and said in the letter that “Scooter got his two clients [West and Bieber] to bully [her] online about it.”

Before the sale, Swift said that she “asked, pleaded for a chance to own my work” for years, but was instead handed the option “to sign back up to Big Machine Records and ‘earn’ one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in.”

“I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, [Big Machine founder and executive] Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future,” Swift said. “I had to make the excruciating choice to leave behind my past. Music I wrote on my bedroom floor and videos I dreamed up and paid for from the money I earned playing in bars, then clubs, then arenas, then stadiums.”

After 12 years with Big Machine, Swift signed to Universal Music Group in November 2018 with a deal that notably assigned her ownership of all future music.

“Thankfully, I left my past in Scott’s hands and not my future,” Swift wrote. “And hopefully, young artists or kids with musical dreams will read this and learn about how to better protect themselves in a negotiation. You deserve to own the art you make.”

