Starbucks is battling fake viral ads promising free drinks to people who stream Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga songs

caption Taylor Swift fans have created a Starbucks hoax. source Photo by Alessio Botticelli/GC Images

Taylor Swift fans are trying to convince more people to listen to the singer’s music with a fake Starbucks deal.

On Friday, Swift released a new single and video, called “ME!” The song represents a fresh start for Swift, after her darker “Reputation” era.

Read more: Taylor Swift drops vibrant video for new song ‘ME!’ featuring Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie

Fans celebrated the arrival of new music. But, some super fans decided to take things a bit too far on social media, posting about a fake Starbucks deal called #MEBUCKS.

According to a number of Twitter users, if people screenshot themselves listening to “ME!” and post the image on Twitter or Instagram, they have the chance to get a free drink from Starbucks.

GOT IT and it was delicious! Thank you Starbucks ????#MEBUCKS pic.twitter.com/lCn8XS4rdM — F. (@swiftsisland) April 26, 2019

Despite people claiming to have gotten free drinks, Starbucks maintains that the deal is nothing but a hoax.

“This is not a valid Starbucks offer, and this screenshot is fake,” the Starbucks Twitter account posted a number of times on Friday. “To confirm any Starbucks promotion, you can check your Starbucks app, reach out to our customer care line, or ask your Starbucks barista.”

This is not a valid Starbucks offer, and this screenshot is fake. To confirm any Starbucks promotion, you can check your Starbucks app, reach out to our customer care line, or ask your Starbucks barista. — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) April 26, 2019

#MEBUCKS seems to be a Taylor Swift-inspired spin on another hoax from early March, sparked by Lady Gaga’s fans on social media.

At the time, Lady Gaga’s fans, who refer to themselves as Little Monsters, were trying to help “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born” nab the top spot on the Billboard charts. Fans circulated the fake #SHALLOWBUCKS deal calling for people to post screenshots of themselves listening to “Shallow” in order to get a free drink from Starbucks, The Fader reports.

I'm listening to #shallow by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper! @Starbucks Starbucks is celebrating Lady Gaga’s Oscar win with a promotion for a free drink of choice simply post a screenshot of yourself listening to “Shallow” with the hashtag, #SHALLOWBUCKS for a free drink of choice pic.twitter.com/xbBkm5DFlh — Kaylee Gaga (@kayleedeangaga) March 1, 2019

The crowd outside Starbucks waiting for their free drinks after seeing #ShallowBucks https://t.co/8X189BFme0 — Anthony | Lady Gaga News (@antpats2) March 1, 2019

People on Twitter are now poking fun at both of the scams.

hello @Starbucks today i happily went to my local starbuck thinking I’d have my free drink bc of the #shallowbucks promo… this waitress started laughing at me when i requested my free drink… she then threw hot coffee on me, and called me fat. im truly shocked and in tears. pic.twitter.com/GqaUIkCRs4 — LISE (@artp0pslut) March 2, 2019

why r y'all like this ???? pic.twitter.com/YIQXFO0qRd — permanetly high (@BhadDhad) April 26, 2019

In fact, Starbucks has only made a deal with one pop star in 2019: Ariana Grande.

In early March – soon after the #SHALLOWBUCKS hoax – Starbucks launched the “Cloud Macchiato” with the help of Grande. Grande posted about the drink on social media and worked with Starbucks to create a playlist to be played in stores.

“Supported only with the social media strategy – that was the second most viral Starbucks campaign ever – Cloud Macchiato launched in March to great success, exceeding our expectations and driving incremental customer occasions,” Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said on a call with investors on Thursday.

In conclusion: Ariana Grande’s Starbucks deal was a massive success. Lady Gaga’s and Taylor Swift’s Starbucks deals are fake.

Sorry Starbucks lovers!