Watch Taylor Swift try — and fail — at waitressing in a new Capital One commercial

caption Taylor Swift just released a new single “The Archer” from her upcoming album. source Taylor Hill/FilmMagic and Capital One

“The Archer” singer Taylor Swift tried her hand at waitressing in a new commercial for Capital One.

The commercial features Swift’s song “ME!,” and shows the singer trying – and failing – at a variety of simple waitressing tasks.

Swift has reportedly signed a multi-year partnership with the company, and was promoting their “Savor” card in the ad.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Singer Taylor Swift is the star of a new Capital One commercial that was released on Friday.

In the advertisement, Swift, who’s set to release her new album “Lover” in the next few weeks, tries her hand at waitressing, with pretty unsuccessful results.

The commercial shows Swift attempting to mix a beverage in a cocktail shaker, only to have the drink spray everywhere.

There’s also a scene in which an overzealous Swift loads up a milkshake with too much whipped cream – and winks at a couple of young fans who recognize her.

At the end of the commercial, the singer treats herself to some whipped cream straight from the can, and shrugs off her waitressing mistakes.

References to Swift’s music are peppered throughout the commercial, including a shot of a jukebox playing her single, “ME!,” and a close-up of a check Swift had presented to customers with a nod to her upcoming album, called “Lover.”

caption “Lover” is the name of Taylor Swift’s upcoming album. source Capital One

There’s also a hand-drawn cat on the check, which might be a reference to Swift’s role in the forthcoming “Cats” film.

Swift has reportedly signed a new, multi-year partnership with Capital One, with Friday’s commercial marking the start of their collaboration.

Capital One is even offering their cardholders a chance to preorder Swift’s upcoming album, “Lover,” with an exclusive Taylor Swift t-shirt included in the deal.

“Lover” will be released on August 23.