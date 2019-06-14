Taylor Swift’s new song is an ode to LGBTQ rights, and some fans think it’s a message to Donald Trump

Taylor Swift released a new single on Friday called “You Need to Calm Down.”

The second verse shouts out the LGBTQ rights organization GLAAD and accuses homophobic people of living in the “dark ages.”

“Control your urges to scream about all the people you hate,” she sings, “’cause shade never made anybody less gay.”

Some fans believe the song is a message to President Donald Trump, especially since it was released on his birthday.

Taylor Swift’s new song, “You Need to Calm Down,” is being celebrated as an ode to LGBTQ rights.

The lyric video for the single, both released at midnight on Friday, confirms an explicit shoutout to the country’s most famous LGBTQ rights organization: “Why are you mad,” Swift sings, “when you could be GLAAD?”

omg she really did that pic.twitter.com/KeG7JTvdBL — GLAAD (@glaad) June 14, 2019

Swift apparently goes on to mock protestors at Pride parades, accusing homophobic people of living in the “dark ages.”

“Sunshine on the street at the parade / But you would rather be in the dark ages,” she sings. “Makin’ that sign must’ve taken all night.”

In the second pre-chorus, Swift delivers her final blow.

“You just need to take several seats and then try to restore the peace / And control your urges to scream about all the people you hate,” she sings. “‘Cause shade never made anybody less gay.”

caption Screenshots from Taylor Swift’s “You Need To Calm Down” lyric video. source Taylor Swift/YouTube

Even the single’s cover art contains a nod to Pride and Swift’s position as an LGBTQ ally.

Swift stands in the foreground with her back to the camera, showing off an illustration of a snake turning into butterflies on her back, similar to the opening scene of her “ME!” music video.

But in the background, there appears to be a small rainbow flag.

caption There’s also rainbow detailing on a trailer. source Big Machine Records

The bridge of “You Need to Calm Down” echoes Swift’s message of tolerance and equality, but instead focuses on female empowerment.

“And we see you over there on the internet / Comparing all the girls who are killing it,” she sings. “But we figured you out / We all know now we all got crowns.”

Although Swift has self-defined as a feminist since 2014, she’s only recently made clear that she supports these such liberal movements. She remained apolitical for most of her career, but then in October, voter registration in Tennessee boomed when Swift endorsed a variety of Democratic candidates on her Instagram.

Most recently, Swift wrote an open letter to Tennessee’s Republican Senator Lamar Alexander and urged him to support the Equality Act, which would make it illegal to discriminate against someone because of their sexual orientation and/or gender identity.

Fans are thrilled that Swift is using music to show support for LGBTQ rights and using her platform to promote a message of equality.

Taylor: “Cause shade never made anybody less GAY” ???? Me: pic.twitter.com/JG9PMQPzav — bia (@swiftzera) June 14, 2019

Me watching Taylor Swift go from avoiding politics altogether to releasing a new song that is a clear pro-LBGTQ anthem pic.twitter.com/4luZx8XXIV — Betches (@betchesluvthis) June 14, 2019

Taylor LITERALLY wrote in a SONG stop being homophobic online and at pride parades cause it won’t make anybody less gay I DONT KNOW A BETTER PERSON — jade marie (@tsholyground) June 14, 2019

When you think you heard Taylor Swift say “Shade never made anybody less gay” and you rewind and realize she really did just say that. pic.twitter.com/ML6QMIXXXV — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) June 14, 2019

Some even believe the song is a message to President Donald Trump, especially since the song was released on his birthday.

The fact taylor Swift dropped her new song on Trumps birthday & it’s all about how hiding behind the internet & focusing on being rude is a waste of time and how everyone should be accepted and not shading them is ICONIC #YouNeedToCalmDowm pic.twitter.com/8QFivoS8Yt — Alla (@allakmiller) June 14, 2019

Taylor Swift just ended Donal Trump pic.twitter.com/raSEXtTpk0 — The Young Martyr ???? (@Punktuationz) June 14, 2019

TAYLOR SWIFT RELEASING #YOUNEEDTOCALMDOWN ON DONALD TRUMPS BIRTHDAY IS BIG DICK ENERGY — liz khalifa ???? (@AstoundingSwift) June 14, 2019

God Taylor releasing a pride bop on trumps birthday???? An icon literally an icon — molls (@1989sheerans) June 14, 2019

“You Need To Calm Down” is the second single from Swift’s upcoming album “Lover,” which will be released on August 23.