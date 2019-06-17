Here’s every celebrity in Taylor Swift’s star-studded ‘You Need to Calm Down’ music video

- source
- Taylor Swift released her colorful music video for her latest song, “You Need to Calm Down.”
- The video is packed with tons of celebrities, like Laverne Cox, Ellen DeGeneres, Ryan Reynolds, and the stars of “Queer Eye.”
- Swift and Katy Perry also embraced while dressed as fries and a burger, respectively, following years of feuding.
Taylor Swift dropped her highly-anticipated music video for her new song “You Need to Calm Down,” and it’s filled with plenty of celebrities.
The track is an ode to LGBTQ rights, and the 29-year-old singer reiterated her message in the vibrant music video. She recruited familiar faces like Ellen DeGeneres, Ryan Reynolds, and the stars from Netflix’s “Queer Eye.” The singer included former enemy and fellow singer Katy Perry as the stars dressed as food items and hugged.
Keep reading to see every star who makes an appearance in the “You Need to Calm Down” music video.
YouTube star Hannah Hart rocked a shirt with a fruit pattern.
She also held up a boombox.
Model Dexter Mayfield wore a rainbow outfit and a pink visor.
He also sprinkled water on himself.
“Orange Is the New Black” star Laverne Cox wore a sparkling pink dress and held a watering can.
Cox was also surrounded by fake flamingos.
Musician Chester Lockhart fainted after Cox waved at him.
Lockhart released an EP in 2016 called “Roses.”
Swift was also joined by BFF Todrick Hall.
Hall coexecutive-produced the video.
Singer Hayley Kiyoko hit the bullseye in the video.
Kiyoko rose to fame for her role in the Disney Channel movie “Lemonade Mouth.”
Ciara officiated Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita’s wedding.
In real life, the “Modern Family” star married Mikita in 2013.
Swift had a fashionable tea party with Hall and the stars from “Queer Eye.”
Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, and Karamo Brown were seen at the table.
Fellow “Queer Eye” star Tan France wasn’t at the table, but he walked around with his own teapot.
France is the fashion expert of the group.
Figure skater Adam Rippon gave out out snow cones.
In addition to being a decorated Olympian, Rippon also won ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars.”
Adam Lambert gave Ellen DeGeneres a tattoo.
Fans have speculated that the tattoo phrase “Cruel Summer” is a song on her upcoming album.
“Pose” star Billy Porter strutted past protesters and made a grand entrance.
Porter rocked a blue lip color and multicolored eye-shadow.
Swift was joined by several drag queens who dressed in signature outfits that closely resembled Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Adele, Cardi B, Beyoncé, Katy Perry, and Nicki Minaj.
Tatianna, Trinity the Tuck, Delta Work, Trinity K. Bonet, Jade Jolie, Riley Knoxx, Adore Delano, and A’keria C. Davenport were part of a “pop queen pageant.”
RuPaul held a bedazzled crown.
Rather than pick one winner, all the contestants were deemed queens.
Katy Perry dressed as a burger and embraced Swift.
Swift called them “a happy meal.”
Ryan Reynolds painted his own version of NYC’s iconic Stonewall Inn.
Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, are good friends with Swift.
