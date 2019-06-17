Here’s every celebrity in Taylor Swift’s star-studded ‘You Need to Calm Down’ music video

caption Taylor Swift released the music video for “You Need to Calm Down.” source Taylor Swift/YouTube

Taylor Swift dropped her highly-anticipated music video for her new song “You Need to Calm Down,” and it’s filled with plenty of celebrities.

The track is an ode to LGBTQ rights, and the 29-year-old singer reiterated her message in the vibrant music video. She recruited familiar faces like Ellen DeGeneres, Ryan Reynolds, and the stars from Netflix’s “Queer Eye.” The singer included former enemy and fellow singer Katy Perry as the stars dressed as food items and hugged.

YouTube star Hannah Hart rocked a shirt with a fruit pattern.

caption Hannah Hart in the music video for “You Need to Calm Down.” source Taylor Swift/YouTube

She also held up a boombox.

Model Dexter Mayfield wore a rainbow outfit and a pink visor.

caption Dexter Mayfield in the music video for “You Need to Calm Down.” source Taylor Swift/YouTube

He also sprinkled water on himself.

“Orange Is the New Black” star Laverne Cox wore a sparkling pink dress and held a watering can.

caption Laverne Cox in the music video for “You Need to Calm Down.” source Taylor Swift/YouTube

Cox was also surrounded by fake flamingos.

Musician Chester Lockhart fainted after Cox waved at him.

caption Chester Lockhart in the music video for “You Need to Calm Down.” source Taylor Swift/YouTube

Lockhart released an EP in 2016 called “Roses.”

Swift was also joined by BFF Todrick Hall.

caption Todrick Hall and Taylor Swift in the music video for “You Need to Calm Down.” source Taylor Swift/YouTube

Hall coexecutive-produced the video.

Singer Hayley Kiyoko hit the bullseye in the video.

caption Hayley Kiyoko in the music video for “You Need to Calm Down.” source Taylor Swift/YouTube

Kiyoko rose to fame for her role in the Disney Channel movie “Lemonade Mouth.”

Ciara officiated Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita’s wedding.

caption Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ciara, and Justin Mikita in the music video for “You Need to Calm Down.” source Taylor Swift/YouTube

In real life, the “Modern Family” star married Mikita in 2013.

Swift had a fashionable tea party with Hall and the stars from “Queer Eye.”

caption Taylor Swift, Bobby Berk, Todrick Hall, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, and Karamo Brown. source Taylor Swift/YouTube

Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, and Karamo Brown were seen at the table.

Fellow “Queer Eye” star Tan France wasn’t at the table, but he walked around with his own teapot.

caption Tan France in the music video for “You Need to Calm Down.” source Taylor Swift/YouTube

France is the fashion expert of the group.

Figure skater Adam Rippon gave out out snow cones.

caption Adam Rippon in the music video for “You Need to Calm Down.” source Taylor Swift/YouTube

In addition to being a decorated Olympian, Rippon also won ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars.”

Adam Lambert gave Ellen DeGeneres a tattoo.

caption Adam Lambert and Ellen DeGeneres in the music video for “You Need to Calm Down.” source Taylor Swift/YouTube

Fans have speculated that the tattoo phrase “Cruel Summer” is a song on her upcoming album.

“Pose” star Billy Porter strutted past protesters and made a grand entrance.

caption Billy Porter in the music video for “You Need to Calm Down.” source Taylor Swift/YouTube

Porter rocked a blue lip color and multicolored eye-shadow.

Swift was joined by several drag queens who dressed in signature outfits that closely resembled Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Adele, Cardi B, Beyoncé, Katy Perry, and Nicki Minaj.

caption Taylor Swift paid homage to the post popular female musicians. source Taylor Swift/YouTube

Tatianna, Trinity the Tuck, Delta Work, Trinity K. Bonet, Jade Jolie, Riley Knoxx, Adore Delano, and A’keria C. Davenport were part of a “pop queen pageant.”

RuPaul held a bedazzled crown.

caption RuPaul in the music video for “You Need to Calm Down.” source Taylor Swift/YouTube

Rather than pick one winner, all the contestants were deemed queens.

Katy Perry dressed as a burger and embraced Swift.

caption Katy Perry and Taylor Swift in the music video for “You Need to Calm Down.” source Taylor Swift/YouTube

Swift called them “a happy meal.”

Ryan Reynolds painted his own version of NYC’s iconic Stonewall Inn.

caption Ryan Reynolds in the music video for “You Need to Calm Down.” source Taylor Swift/YouTube

Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, are good friends with Swift.

