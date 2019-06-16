Taylor Swift just teased her upcoming music video for ‘You Need to Calm Down’ and it’s filled with celebrities, from the stars of ‘Queer Eye’ to Ellen DeGeneres

Taylor Swift just released a teaser for the upcoming music video for “You Need to Calm Down,” the latest single from her new album “Lover.”

Swift, who is no stranger to the star-studded music video, will appear alongside many LGBTQ celebrities and allies alike, including Ellen DeGeneres, RuPaul, Adam Rippon, Ryan Reynolds, and Ciara – and many more.

The music video for “You Need to Calm Down” will drop at 8:15 a.m. EST on June 17.

Watch the teaser below.

Taylor Swift’s latest song, “You Need to Calm Down” was released on June 14, smack in the middle of Pride Month, a month-long celebration dedicated to the LGBTQ community.

The lyrics, in no uncertain terms, are an attempt at supporting Swift’s LGBTQ fans, including lines like “Shade never made anybody less gay,” and “Why are you mad when you could be GLAAD?,” which apparently inspired a spike in donations to GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation).

And now, she’s released a teaser for the song’s music video that’s full of LGBTQ celebrities and gay icons alike. It’s not unlike her music video for “Bad Blood,” which was full of her “squad” – except this time the villain is homophobia, not (allegedly) Katy Perry.

The full list of celebrities teased is: Ellen DeGeneres, Ryan Reynolds, Laverne Cox, Dexter Mayfield, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Ciara, RuPaul, Jonathan Van Ness, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita, Bobby Berk, Billy Porter, Adam Lambert, Todrick Hall, Hayley Kiyoko, Chester Lockhart, Adam Rippon, and Hannah Hart… plus “many more.”

Watch the full teaser below.