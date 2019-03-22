A teacher is asking other educators in Alabama to donate their sick days so he can spend time with his daughter battling cancer

caption Classroom (file) source iStock / Getty Images Plus

The daughter of Megan and David Green, 1-year-old Kinsley, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in October 2018.

Kinsley is going through aggressive treatments in Birmingham, Alabama, including intensive chemotherapy, and her mother took leave from work to be with her.

Her father, David Green, has run out of sick days at his job as a public school teacher and the family is asking other teachers to donate days so he can have more time with his daughter.

A teacher in Alabama is asking other educators in the state to donate their sick days to him so he can spend time with his 1-year-old daughter who is battling cancer.

Kinsley Green was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in October 2019, shortly before her first birthday, and is going through aggressive treatments, including intensive chemotherapy, in Birmingham, Alabama, WHNT News reported.

Her mother, Megan Green, took temporary leave from her job at Sonnie Hereford Elementary to care for Kinsley, and her father, David Green, regular drives to Birmingham from Huntsville, where he is a social studies teacher and football coach at Jemison High School.

But now David is out of sick days, and Megan has pleaded on Facebook for other Alabama teachers to donate theirs so he can be in Birmingham with Kinsley.

“Kinsley is the biggest daddy’s girl and needs him to be here as often as he can, so she would be so thankful for any donated days so she can spend time with her Daddy,” Megan Green wrote on Facebook.

According to Alabama Public Schools’ employee leave laws, teachers earn one sick day per month of employment.

Employees can donate specific numbers of sick days to a sick leave bank for specific employees to use during extreme circumstances.

Megan said on Facebook that she expects Kinsley to need treatment for at least the next six months.

It’s unclear how many teachers have donated to the leave bank for David Green, but he told AL.com that the family has received an outpouring of support, particularly from his own school system.

“Everyone at the school system, and especially Jemison has been so understanding and supportive, especially Dr. (Rachael) McDaniel, our principal,” he said. “Our coaching staff has also stepped up to help in any way needed. My wife and I met in a small town, Helena, and that community has also stepped up in a huge way.”

The family has also started a GoFundMe for their daughter’s treatments, which has raised $26,000 since it launched in December.