Mom says a teacher made her 8-year-old son urinate in a trash can in front of the class

An 8-year-old student in Los Angeles was not allowed to go to the bathroom during class and was instead told to urinate in a trashcan, his mom said, according to multiple outlets.

In a press conference on Thursday, the boy’s mom, Sonia Mongol, detailed the November incident, a local affiliate of CBS in Los Angeles reported. Mongol said her son asked several times to use the bathroom, but his teacher would not let him.

Instead, he was told to urinate in a trashcan in the front of the room, essentially forcing him to “[expose] himself in front of all the other students,” Mongol said.

Afterward, Mongol said her son went to the nurse’s office, where “he received no help.” At that point, she said, he was given trash bags to wear over his urine-soaked clothes.

She said she was not notified of the incident and did not know what had happened until her son came home from school.

The months since the incident have been difficult for her son, who has faced bullying from his classmates about the it, Mongol said in the Thursday conference outside Manhattan Place Elementary School, per the CBS-affiliate. Mongol also said that the principal has not helped her with the matter in a timely fashion, which is why she intends to bring the issue to the school board.

During the conference, Mongol, who was joined by Latricia Mitchell, a retired teacher, knocked on the school’s door, hoping to ask officials about the incident. But no one answered.

On Thursday, Mitchell said it is common practice at the school to not allow students to go to the restroom during class, CNN reported. But she said it’s not a blanket rule.

“After they ask you twice, you should realize something is going on,” Mitchell said, according to CNN.

In a statement provided to INSIDER, the Los Angeles Unified School District said the situation is being investigated – both internally and by law enforcement.

“Los Angeles Unified takes all matters concerning the safety and well-being of our students very seriously,” a spokesperson said. “Upon learning about this allegation, law enforcement was notified immediately, and we are fully cooperating in the investigation. Los Angeles Unified is also conducting an administrative investigation.”

During the conference, Mongol appeared distressed and visibly upset over the situation.

“Why would you make a child expose himself in front of the classroom and then put a garbage bag over him when he came to you for help? Why would you treat a child that way?” she said, according to CBS. “He’s a kid.”