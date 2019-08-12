Bill Gates just learned how to cook a chicken thanks to Washington’s Teacher of the Year

caption Bill Gates eats a chicken source YouTube/Gates Notes

Washington state’s 2019 Teacher of the Year, Robert Hand, spent the afternoon with Bill Gates.

Hand teaches family and consumer science, or what folks used to call “home economics” back in the day.

He taught Gates how to make a BBQ chicken as Gates admitted that cutting and cooking a chicken is something he’s never done before.

Washington state’s 2019 Teacher of the Year is Robert Hand. And one of his prizes was to spend an afternoon Bill Gates, which Gates captured for his blog and YouTube channel, Gates Notes.

Hand teaches family and consumer science or what folks used to call “home economics” back in the day. This includes the ever-popular cooking class. It also includes a class called “life after high school” which helps students apply for jobs and manage money.

The Gates Foundation contributes heavily to all sorts of educational causes. So it’s not surprising that Bill Gates would agree to meet his home state’s Teacher of the Year.

But it’s a bit more surprising that he agreed to take a cooking lesson from him. Gates walks into the room and immediately warns. “I have to admit. You’ve got a very entry level student here.”

Hand first teaches Gates how to cut up a whole chicken. Buying whole chickens is a more economical choice and cutting one, as every home cook knows, is not hard to learn.

You can tell how little Gates’ cooks from his one and only mistake: he was about to add too much salt to the homemade spice mix the two were working on.

“I like mine salty,” Gates graciously said when the teacher gently corrected him.

Perhaps the cutest part is the very end, when they pull the chicken out of the oven and Gates bites into the one he made and his face lights up with surprise. The food he made was “really good,” he says.

“It’s inspiring to hear what you do. This is a first for me. I might surprise my family and show them I know how to do it,” Gates said, smiling and pointing to the cooked chicken.

Not that Gates is a total stranger to the kitchen. He’s often the one who washes the dinner dishes.