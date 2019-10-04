A Georgia high school teacher was put on leave after saying people who have Confederate flag bumper stickers probably want to marry their sisters.

caption An image of the PowerPoint slide shown in class. source WRDW

On Monday, a high school teacher in Hephzibah, Georgia, sparked controversy when she implied people who like Confederate flags may be inclined to marry their siblings.

In a PowerPoint slide projected on the classroom whiteboard, the teacher said the Confederate flag is, “a sticker you put on the back of your pickup truck to announce that you intend to marry your sister.”

The text continued with another two-lines reading, “Think of it like a white trash ‘Save The Date’ card.” It was reportedly used as an example of a story within a story.

An angry parent of one of the students heard about the incident and posted an image of the slide on Facebook.

The ensuing online outrage over the teacher’s statement led the school district to launch an investigation.

The Richmond County School System said it denounced the statement and said it seeks to create an unbiased learning environment in classrooms.

A Georgia high school teacher has been placed on administrative leave after suggesting to students that people with Confederate flag bumper stickers might be inclined to marry their siblings.

The implied incest statement occurred during a class at Hephzibah High School in Georgia on Monday. At some point during the class, the unidentified teacher projected the image of a Confederate flag on the classroom whiteboard during a PowerPoint presentation. The slide described the Confederate flag as “a sticker you put on the back of your pickup truck to announce that you intend to marry your sister.” The text continued on with the words, “Think of it like a white trash ‘Save The Date’ card.”

Melissa Fuller, a mother of one of the students, claimed her daughter found the message offensive and immediately sent her of a message of the image. Fuller, herself incensed, reposted the image on Facebook. The Facebook post, which was seen by WRDW, reportedly had over 150 comments, many of them from fellow angry parents.

Fuller questioned the need for students to engage in any discussion of the confederate flag.

“Why was that used?” Fuller asked in her interview with WRDW. “With it being such a rough area, why would you put that out there to a class discussion that could have turned very ugly?”

A school district investigation lead to the teacher being placed on paid leave

The teacher was reportedly placed on paid leave following an investigation conducted by the school district. The school district went on to say it wants teachers to foster an unbiased classroom environment.

“The Richmond County School System is committed to creating a diverse, equitable learning environment for students,” the statement to The Augusta Chronicle reads. “The language used in the example was unacceptable and has no place in our classrooms.”

Neither the Richmond School System nor Hephzibah High School immediately responded to Insider’s request for comment.