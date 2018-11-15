Teachers are seeing their colleagues leave the profession at an alarming rate, and this might be why

caption Classroom (file) source iStock / Getty Images Plus

Educators are seeing record high turnover in their schools in recent years.

More than 40% of teachers leave the profession within five years, according to the National Education Association, leaving teacher shortages across the country.

Turnover is highest in the South and lowest in the Northwest, the Learning Policy Institute found in a 2016 study.

The LPI study found that turnover rates are higher for teachers in schools serving large concentrations of students of color. And teachers with alternative certifications, including those who get emergency certified instead of going through a college certification, are 25% more likely to leave their schools than other educators.

The Learning Policy Institute suggests reasons teachers leave include lack of administrative support, low salaries, accountability pressures, working conditions, and lack of advancement.

INSIDER spoke to teachers around the country to find out why they think their colleagues are leaving the industry.

Teacher burnout is real

Rhiannon Wenning, a community site coordinator at a high-poverty junior and senior high school in Jefferson County, Colorado, said teachers often get burnt out because they find the bureaucracy of the educational system exhausting.

“It’s not the kids that burn us out, it’s not the school per say, it’s the requirements set forth by our state legislature, and the lack of support financially and professionally,” Wenning, who has been an educator for 18 years, said.

Requirements set forth by legislatures include changes to curriculum, staff and parent meetings, and state-wide testing.

Dairrai Doliber, an eighth grade social studies teacher in the Detroit-metro area, said she was warned of burnout when she was working toward her teaching degree.

“My very first class, they said, ‘Look around, the teacher turnover rate is extremely high. Within three to five years more than 50% of you guys are going to be out of teaching,'” she said. “We’re all looking around at each other like, that’s not going to be me. And the majority of the people I graduated with aren’t teaching anymore for various reasons.”

Teachers can get better pay elsewhere

Many teachers told INSIDER that educators are leaving states with low teaching salaries to move to places with better pay.

When adjusted for inflation, teachers actually make on average $30 less each week than they did in 1996.

Rachel Brown, a high school English teacher in Oklahoma, said teachers will move to bordering states like Texas and make more money.

“We can go to pretty much any surrounding state and make more money,” she said.

The average public school salary in the United States for the 2016-2017 school year was $59,660, according to the National Education Association.

In Oklahoma, the average salary was $45,295, while in its bordering states, pay was higher.

Average salaries in bordering states are: Texas, $52,575; New Mexico, $47,122; Colorado, $51,808; Kansas, $49,422; Missouri, $48,618; and Arkansas, $48,304.

Jesi Barnes, a teacher in Arkansas, said some teachers who live near state border lines will simply drive to another state to work for better pay.

But the better pay doesn’t always mean livable wages.

Allyson Lytton, a teacher from Maine, got an $8,000 raise in her salary when she moved to the state from South Carolina four years ago.

Still, her salary was so low she depended on government benefits to provide formula for her newborn son.

Stress is pressuring teachers out of the profession

Lytton is a third-generation educator, and watched her mother teach for 42 years. But she said it’s hard to stay in education for so long now, particularly because teachers aren’t being paid like professionals.

The single mother, who’s in her ninth year of teaching, said the struggle hits young teachers particularly hard.

“For younger teachers it’s a lot of stress,” she said. “When you don’t have a lot of history in it, it’s easy to say, ‘You know what, I’m going to try something different.'”

Policy makers across the country are working to keep teachers in schools, and a study last year suggested that a solution could be providing educators with loan forgiveness.

According to the Education Commission of the States, 23 states have diversified pay deals, which offer pay boosts to teachers in high-needs schools and shortage subject areas.

And many schools offer alternative financial incentives, including compensation for former work experience, loan forgiveness, housing assistance, tuition reimbursements and scholarships to fill shortages in school districts.

Sixteen states have established state-wide pay-for-performance programs, in which evaluation scores and student achievement goals can impact teacher pay.

In Tennessee, research found that implementing a $5,000 retention bonus kept teachers at schools. In some districts, teachers are given bonuses if their students test higher than the district average on statewide tests.

Many teachers think the government needs to listen to people in public schools to find out what would make teachers stay in education.

“We’re doing more, for less, and I think if legislators and legislatures understood that better, we wouldn’t be in this mess we’re in right now and education would be fully funded and we wouldn’t have teachers walking out,” Wenning told INSIDER.

It’s difficult to get substantial raises, even when performance is stellar

Teacher’s salaries are often determined by a “step and lane” system. Teachers are put into lanes based on their educational level and experience, and are then able to take “steps” through the program each year. Salaries are tied to both lane and level.

But many critics feel the step and lane system doesn’t actually have a positive impact on teachers – or students -because it means that yearly raises are largely pre-set. This minimizes teachers’ incentives to improve student performance or push students for better outcomes.

In a 2014 report, The New Teacher Project argued that step and lane pay “hampers recruitment, creates perverse incentives for retention and ignores the urgency of bringing top talent to the schools that most need great teachers.”

The step and lane system also limits the total amount of salary growth a teacher can make throughout their career. Consider this example from TNTP on the salary discrepancies between a biology teacher and a biologist. While both start out at similar salaries of around $48,000, salary growth for biology teachers is much slower.

A biology teacher with 8 to 10 years of experience makes on average around $69,000, compared to a biologist who makes on average $107,000. And as time goes on, the discrepancy tends to widen. A biology teacher with 16 years on the job tops out at about $81,000, while a biologist will make as much as $120,000.

What’s more, many teachers feel frustrated that performance has so little to do with raises. The “step and lane” style of salary bump, they say, deincentivizes going the extra mile. As TNTP’s report explains, “No matter how much they excel at their jobs, they will never be recognized with anything more than the same small raise that every other teacher receives.”

Lytton, the teacher who moved to Lewiston, Maine from South Carolina, said that if more funds are focused into public education, students and teachers would be better off.

“The government hasn’t helped. The state, local, national… It’s just been really tough because it’s not on the top of the list,” she said.

Lytton feels that that if the US put more money toward education, and less into military and defense, money would be better prioritized.

“I think if the mindset shifted to ‘let’s invest in our future,’ instead of ‘let’s throw trillions of dollars into something that we probably shouldn’t even have our nose in,’ then the money would be there,” she said.