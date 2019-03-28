7 teachers at a Kansas elementary school are all pregnant at the same time, and it’s adorable

caption Seven of the 15 teachers are pregnant. source USD 265- Goddard Public Schools/ Facebook

Seven teachers at Oak Street Elementary in Goddard, Kansas, are pregnant.

Principal Ashely Miller was shocked to hear of the baby boom and is now jokingly asking for a “sponsorship from Pampers.”

All the women are due between March and October.

An elementary school in Kansas is experiencing an actual baby boom after half of its staff announced they are pregnant.

Seven of the 15 teachers at Oak Street Elementary in Goddard are expecting babies, and one of them is even pregnant with twins.

“To me, it just becomes comical because it was a lot when there were three of us and then there were four of us and then there were five of us and then there were seven of us,” fourth grade teacher Tara Johnson told Kansas news station KSN.

When the seventh pregnant teacher notified Principal Ashley Miller, she was shocked.

“I was sitting down at my computer, and I had turned around and said to her, ‘Are you kidding me?’ Then, I had to tell her congratulations,” Miller told KSN. “What we really need right now is a sponsorship from, like, Pampers or Huggies or somebody.”

Of the eight babies, three will be girls and one will be a boy, while the other mothers don’t know the sex of the babies yet. All are due between March and October of this year.

Despite the bizarre anomaly, the women are happy to be experiencing pregnancy and motherhood together.

“One of the things the Goddard School District talks about a lot is being one big family,” fourth grade teacher Kelli Jo Sheahon told KSN. “That’s one of the things that they really push and really strive for and so this kind of proves it.”

Johnson agreed, saying, “To be experiencing life at the same time with these ladies I love so much already is really, really cool.”