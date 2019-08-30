We asked teachers for the one thing students do that drives them nuts — and these are the 6 answers that kept coming up

caption Teachers report many of the same common aggravating behaviors in their students. source Getty Images

Business Insider spoke to 14 teachers and asked about the most annoying things their students do.

Many said students spend too much time on their phones during class. Others said they dislike bullying and watching students mistreat one another.

Here are the six things students do that most commonly drive teachers nuts.

As back-to-school season moves forward, many teachers are gearing up for new sets of students – some of whom may be more disobedient in class than others.

While watching students succeed brings joy to many instructors, some told Business Insider there are certain annoying (and common) behaviors that make their job difficult.

Business Insider asked teachers to respond to the question, “What’s one thing students do that drives you nuts?” Many pointed to student behavior as the biggest source of frustration: Laziness, lying, cheating, and a lack of motivation were among the most common complaints. Teachers also talked about the way cell phones have disrupted classrooms, and many said they do not tolerate bullying.

(Business Insider verified the identities of all anonymous sources prior to publishing their responses. Responses are from K-12 public school teachers.)

Here are the six things students do that teachers say drive them crazy.

[Editor's note: Some of these survey answers have been slightly edited for grammar and clarity.]

When students get addicted to posting everything on social media.

“Students care about social media too much,” a high school teacher from Ohio who wished to remain anonymous said. “Students will do anything for more likes or views on Snapchat, Twitter, and Instagram.”

“The constant chatter and incessant cell phone use [are] the worst,” said Fred, a high school teacher from Virginia.

“They take Snapchats of themselves during a lesson and they think this is completely acceptable behavior,” said Melinda, a high school teacher from Illinois.

“For many students, [cell phones are] clearly an addiction,” said a high school teacher from California who wished to remain anonymous. “It’s sad.”

When students lie.

Students, listen up: Teachers can see straight through your “the dog ate my homework” excuse.

“Students have never-ending excuses for not getting work done on time,” said a high school teacher from Texas who wished to remain anonymous.

Vanessa, an elementary school teacher from Florida, said she dislikes when students try to “find ways around the system,” even at young ages.

“They learn, very early on, to cheat and lie,” she added.

When students bully other kids.

“I want all of my students to feel safe when they come to school everyday, but they are also real humans who sometimes take their insecurities out on others,” a middle school teacher who wished to remain anonymous said. “It’s so tough when you care deeply for all of your students as human beings, and you see one acting truly hurtful towards another.”

A high school teacher from New York said she finds it frustrating when students are mean to each other.

“Social media has exacerbated this problem to the point where we have had suicide prevention groups established at every district I’ve worked at,” the teacher said. “Many people don’t know this or believe the problem isn’t such a big deal.”

When students are lazy.

Some teachers say they struggle with teaching students who aren’t motivated to perform well in class.

“I’ve noticed a lazy attitude in America, [as compared] to the Asian countries I’ve taught in,” said Jennifer, an elementary school teacher from New Mexico. “[American] students will do a lot of work to not have to do actual school work.”

“Sometimes you pour your heart and soul into getting the challenging students to care, to focus, to try – and they just don’t,” said an elementary school teacher from Texas who wished to remain anonymous.

When young students get rowdy.

“Children in kindergarten are impatient, and you have 20 children talking to you at once,” said a kindergarten teacher from Ohio who wished to remain anonymous.

Another elementary school teacher from Virginia who also wished to remain anonymous said she finds it annoying when her students “whistle, or hum under their breath, while working.”

When students blame teachers for their problems.

Some said they find it annoying when students blame teachers for problems outside of their control.

For instance, a high school teacher from Mississippi who wished to remain anonymous recalled a time when the AC unit broke in her classroom during a hot month. Students were irritated, and one even blamed her for the heat because she did not purchase box fans for the classroom.

The anonymous teacher responded that she would buy a box fan when the student made a “student loan payment” on the teacher’s behalf – a comment she realizes went too far.

“These conversations are unproductive, and I wish students and teachers had more honest conversations about what teachers really face,” the teacher said. “That way, these scuffles could be avoided.”

Another teacher named Uriah, who teaches at a middle school in New Jersey, said it drives him nuts when students do not hold themselves accountable for their education: “Students that blame teachers for their lack of academic progress do not always accurately or fully explain their role in the grades they have earned.”