FAAUNG or FAANGU: There are 360 ways to add Uber to FAANG and analysts already disagree over where to put it

If Uber turns into the high-growth tech stock of bull analysts’ dreams, the ride-hailing company could disrupt the longstanding acronym of FAANG.

FAANG represents the five of the most popular and high-value tech stocks: Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Google.

Though Uber just started trading on Friday, two analysts have already proposed adding Uber to the list. But they disagree on where to add it in.

There are 360 different ways U can be combined with FAANG.

Uber disrupted the taxi industry with its mobile ride-hailing platform. And now that it’s a public company, it’s disrupting financial analysts’ mnemonic devices.

Though just hours out of the gate, two analysts have already proposed eventually adding Uber to FAANG – though neither agreed where U belongs in the mix.

FAANG is an acronym for five of the most popular and high-performing large-cap tech stocks: Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google.

Before Uber can join FAANG, the company will have to prove that it can continue to add value over time and succeed in the public markets in a way that is yet unconfirmed after its first rocky day of trading.

But Wedbush analyst Dan Ives thinks Uber is well on its way to transforming FAANG into FAAUNG.

“Uber is clearly one of the most transformational companies in the world as the company has essentially single handily changed the nature of transportation worldwide,” wrote Ives in a note on May 1. Ives set a price target of $65 for the company.

“While it will take time we ultimately believe the traditional FAANG tech club which is viewed as bellwether for investors worldwide will over the coming years accept a new member into this group and thus broaden into ‘FAAUNG’ given the barometer of consumer spending that Uber brings to the table on the transportation and mobility front,” Ives wrote.

Not everyone agrees.

Like Ives, Naeem Aslam is bullish on Uber. But unlike Ives, Aslam, the chief market analyst at ThinkMarkets, thinks FAANG is about to become FAANGU.

“As expected the Uber IPO wasn’t going to sell hot off the shelf, investors were wary about the demand especially after what happened to Lyft,” Aslam wrote in an email Friday. “But that doesn’t mean it is not a good stock, Uber has the ability to join the FAANG, and for me I see that term changing very soon to ‘FAANGU.'”

Altogether, there are 360 possible ways to add Uber into FAANG.

As Business Insider’s resident mathematician and Senior Quant Reporter Andy Kiersz explains, the total number of combinations of the six-letter acronym is 720, but you then need to account for the double As (which represent Apple and Amazon). That still leaves a lot of name options to choose from.

Will FAAUNG and FAANGU compete side-by-side in a cash burning, price slashing drag race like Uber and Lyft? Or will one of them come out ahead? Which one is the sauce, and which will leave analysts feeling unpumped?

Whatever the case, victory will be short lived. Once Airbnb and WeWork enter the public markets, analysts will have 6720 possible permuatations to sort through before settling on the perfect combination for the new cohort of high-growth tech stocks.

Here are all of the ways Uber can disrupt FAANG:

