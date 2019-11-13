30 tech gifts for teens that fit all budgets and interests

source Amazon

Growing up in the Information Age has exposed teenagers to a broad range of interests. They have many more opportunities to enjoy a wide array of experiences. This freedom is exciting for these youngsters, but it makes it hard for us older folks to figure out which gifts will inspire versus end up forgotten under the bed.

Fortunately, I was able to consult with a teenager – my 16-year-old son Jerome – and asked him what items he was geeking out on. The holiday gift guide also includes tech and electronics that Jerome is constantly borrowing from me and gifts that both you and your teen will love.

The teen in your life is sure to enjoy one of these 30 tech gifts during the holidays. As you’ll see, there is a broad range of ways to nurture their interests with the vast universe of tech products flooding the market.

The 5 best tech gifts for teens:

Check out all 30 tech gifts for teens:

A 3D pen with plastic refills in 15 different colors

I didn’t know anything about 3D pens until Jerome introduced them to me. You plug the pen into a wall outlet, load up the plastic color of your choice, and once the pen heats the plastic, you’re ready to extrude. It comes with an app that provides step-by-step interactive instructions that help you complete custom art projects.

An instant camera with a selfie mirror and flash

Several manufacturers have taken the classic Polaroid camera experience and ran with it. The Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 is one of the top alternatives. It features an LED flash for low-light photos and a small mirror by the lens for taking selfies. It takes pictures that are 2.4 inches by 1.8 inches. You’ll need to buy film for the camera, which is reasonably priced at about $0.50 per picture.

A unique electronic musical instrument that’s big in Japan

This was another one I knew nothing about until Jerome clued me in. You press the middle part of the Otamatone and slide your fingers up and down it to create higher and lower tones. You can also create a “wah” sound by opening and closing its mouth. It takes 3 AA batteries (included) and can connect to speakers, amps, and headphones.

A smartwatch that tracks activity and fitness goals

If you have a little extra to spend on your teen, consider getting them a smartwatch. The Apple Watch 5 is like a smartphone, fitness tracker, and music player all in one. Your teenager can choose how to display the time and other widgets. And, there are countless apps to pick from, including social media.

A PC gaming controller with wireless connectivity

This is a must-have for any teen who enjoys PC gaming. With the Valve Steam Controller, they can play their favorite Steam games from the comfort of a couch without the need for a mouse or keyboard. This will give them better control and comfort during long sessions. They can also customize the controller on their own or use one of the many mappings available in the Steam Community.

A mini projector with a built-in speaker system

Kids today are moving away from classic television and toward the versatility and convenience of projectors. The Elephas Mini Movie Projector turns any wall into a TV or computer monitor. This allows your teen to watch movies, sports, video games, and more just about anywhere. Also, Elephas offers a lifetime warranty.

Wireless earbuds with a portable charging case

The Melomania 1 Earbuds can play for up to nine hours on a single charge. And, the charging case holds four extra charges. So, your teenager can listen to tunes, podcasts, or audiobooks in style for longer. These earbuds pair with PCs, tablets, and smartphones that use a variety of operating systems, including iOS and Android.

A drone with 1080p video capabilities

This is an impressive drone for the price point. The camera has automatic stabilization and can recognize objects and track them for impressive sports videos and images. Plus, your teen can use the DJI Go 4 app to edit videos and share them to social media. The drone recognizes hand motions so they can take selfies or control the movement of the drone with a simple gesture.

Winter gloves with touchscreen-capable fingertips

Teens aren’t going to stop using their phones just because it’s freezing outside. They need to stay in touch. So, a lot of the time, they’ll take off their gloves so they can rub and tap on a touchscreen. With these gloves, they can protect their digits while catching up on social media. And, at this price, you might want to buy a few pairs for when they inevitably lose them.

A handheld gaming system with multiplayer capabilities

Jerome has wanted a Switch since it came out and has enjoyed using his friends’ systems. What makes it great? According to Jerome, “Anything by Nintendo is available on this. You can easily switch from its docked mode – where you charge it and play on a TV – to handheld. It’s just super-versatile and portable. Can we get one? Please!”

A build-your-own computer kit for beginners

If your teen likes to take things apart and put them back together again, this is the perfect gift. Raspberry Pi has taught basic computer science in developing countries and schools since 2012. Pi 4 is the latest version. The kit comes with an easy-to-follow quick start guide. The computer doesn’t come with accessories, such as a monitor, mouse, keyboard, or cooling fan. So, you may want to pick those components up as well.

A portable Bluetooth speaker with a hardshell carrying case

I’ve had the JBL Xtreme 2 speaker for over a year and love it. However, at $350, it’s a bit much for a Christmas gift. The Flip 5 is like a miniature version of the Xtreme 2. It features IPX7 waterproof protection so it can go in up to three feet of water. And, the rechargeable battery provides 12 hours of continuous playtime. This is a great little speaker for any situation.

A backpack with customizable digital graphics

I have this backpack, and wow, it’s a lot of fun! It features a 16-by-20-pixel grid that can show any graphics you create. Plus, the app comes with a library of preloaded images, GIFs, turn signals for bicycling, and even video games. The backpack has a 27-liter volume with plenty of compartments for sundry school items. I’ve found it’s perfect for overnight trips. Be sure to pick up a power bank since the backpack needs it but doesn’t come with one.

A power bank with enough juice to charge a phone five times

I had a power bank once, but I rarely used it, and Jerome ended up permanently borrowing it because he’s constantly on his phone and didn’t want to be tethered to a wall outlet. I’ve since purchased the popular RAVPower charger for myself, and it performs impressively.

A beanie with headphones that pair with their phone

This was Jerome’s favorite Christmas present last year. He seemed to wear it 24/7, though I’m sure he had to take it off occasionally to charge it since the battery offers about six hours of run time. The headphones pair with a tablet, Apple watch, or smartphone, and the Bluetooth range is up to 33 feet. There are even built-in controls for adjusting the volume, skipping songs, and pausing/playing music.

A smart lightbulb that changes colors

When you think of the perfect gift for teens, you probably don’t think of lightbulbs, but Jerome loves his smart lights. With the Bulbrite Solana, your child can customize the look of their room. And, it’s awesome for dads because you can set the bulbs to turn off when no one is in the room.

A subscription to the best audiobook service

With a gift subscription, your teen will get an audiobook and two Audible originals each month. They will also get 30% off any other audiobooks they choose to buy. And, they will own the audiobooks even after their subscription expires. This is an excellent solution for students who learn better by listening than reading.

An alarm clock that doubles as a Bluetooth speaker

This is the alarm clock I use, and it’s packed full of features. It pairs with your child’s phone over Bluetooth and plays audio from any of the apps. Or, they can listen to FM radio or any combination of the 10 sleep-inducing ambient sounds. My wife and I fall asleep to waves and the crackling of a fire. There are 10 different alarm sounds. Plus, it even wirelessly charges Qi-compatible devices.

A Bluetooth speaker that teens can use in the shower

As I’ve found out when Jerome inexplicably decides to take a shower at 3 a.m., teens need to have their music everywhere at all times. Sure, the JBL Flip 5 mentioned above will work in the shower, but for a quarter of the price, you can get your teen a dedicated shower speaker. iFox backs this with a 12-month, no-risk, money-back guarantee. What have you got to lose?

A microphone that plugs into a USB port

This is another item Jerome and I battle over. Technically, his mom and I gave it to him as a Christmas present years ago, and now, he uses it to talk to friends and record on his Twitch channel. I sneak it out of his room occasionally so I can conduct recorded interviews over Skype. It’s an outstanding plug-and-play microphone solution.

A gaming headset with a detachable noise-cancellation microphone

The HyperX Cloud Alpha works with just about any gaming console, VR, PCs, and more. It’s made with a durable aluminum frame so it might survive your teen stepping on it. The over-ear headphones are super comfortable, and the braided cable has in-line audio control. The noise-cancellation microphone is removable so your teen can use the headphones on their own.

A VR headset that doesn’t require a PC, phone, or anything else

Oculus is the top name in VR, and this is their most popular headset. The crystal clear, 3D graphics make for an outstanding experience that your child can enjoy with friends. It comes with intuitive controls, built-in spatial audio drivers, and 32 GB storage. Or, for $50 more, you can double the storage.

A hoverboard with a built-in Bluetooth speaker

There are dozens of no-name companies that sell hoverboards. They tend to break easily, and the customer service is hard to contact. This is not the case with Lamborghini. The ultra-luxury sports car manufacturer has lent its name to an outstanding hoverboard featuring 6.5-inch rubber racing tires, water resistance, and shock-absorbing pedals. It even has a built-in Bluetooth speaker with impressive sound quality that seamlessly connects with smart devices.

We want to remind parents that hoverboards can be dangerous, and if used improperly, they can cause serious damage. We suggest buying pads and a helmet to go with this and strongly encouraging your teen to wear this protective gear.

A bike helmet with built-in turn signals

This is the perfect helmet to pair with a hoverboard. I have the newer (and more expensive) Lumos Matrix and love it. The helmet pairs with the Lumos app as well as the wireless handlebar remote so you can let drivers know when you’re turning. This is a helmet that I can get Jerome to wear, and I rest easier knowing he’s safer.

A sunglasses camera with full HD 1080p video quality

Whether your teen is into sports or just likes making videos, this is a fun gadget to gift them. Not only do the UV polarized lenses protect their eyes, but the glasses can film up to 90 minutes of video at a time. It features has only one button control and is compatible with Windows and Mac. We recommend picking up a micro SD card so your young adult can use the glasses right away.

A percussive massager with ergonomic handles

We have four percussive massagers in our house, and this is the most affordable while still providing effective relief. Jerome is the biggest user of the massager. At 6-foot-4 and growing, his body is always in pain. He just grabs the stimulator and holds it over problem areas for a minute or two and feels better. This is the ideal gift for athletes.

A smart outlet plug with voice control

When I was a kid, the Clapper was the height of technology. Today’s smart plugs are like the Clapper on steroids. Teens can control their lights, fans, and more from anywhere with the free app that works on both iOS and Android devices. This is another one that dads will also like since it might reduce the number of lights we have to turn off. At least, we can hope.

A trimmer that cleans up after your teen

Okay, so this is another gift that also helps parents. My son’s face is starting to get hairy, and before we got this trimmer, he would leave his trimmings around the sink for his mom or me to clean up. It was gross. With the Wahl Vacuum Trimmer, the clippings collect in the built-in chamber, which we end up having to empty, but it’s much more convenient than before.

A notebook that sends their notes to the cloud

I’ve gifted this smart notebook to several students, and it’s always a hit, especially for those who are environmentally conscious. It’s simple: Your teenager takes notes using the included Pilot Frixion pen, scans the pages using Rocketbook’s AI technology, and then uses the included microfiber cloth to wipe the pages clean. They can use the Rocketbook app or upload notes to Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, OneNote, or other cloud services.

A laptop with great durability and battery life

I’ve owned a couple of Acer Chromebooks, and they can handle a surprising amount of abuse. In the last five years, my Chromebook 15 has been dropped several times and is the main computer for my 5-year-old, who doesn’t go easy on it. Yet, we haven’t had any trouble with it. At this price point, you won’t find a better laptop.