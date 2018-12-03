20 tech gifts for women that she’ll love

source Samantha Lee / Business Insider

source Samantha Lee / Business Insider

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

caption The Bellabeat Leaf Chakra tracks activity, sleep, and mindfulness. source Bellabeat

The old stereotype used to be that women wouldn’t like tech unless it was dumbed down, pink, or sparkly, but now, the industry is changing. You can find tons of excellent tech for women out there that is as stylish as it is powerful.

Instead of buying a bedazzled fitness tracker or a pair of pink headphones and calling it a day, why not get her the tech gifts she actually wants?

As a woman in the tech world, I’ve looked over hundreds of tech products that are made for women to separate the good gadgets from the bad.

Whether your leading lady wants a pair of excellent headphones that look as good as they sound, wants to track her fitness in style, or craves stylish accessories for her phone that aren’t hot pink, we have a gift for her in our guide to the best tech gifts for women.

Still shopping for more gifts? Check out all of Insider Picks’ holiday gift guides for 2018 here. Keep scrolling to check out the best tech gifts for women.

A phone grip and stand

source PopSocket

PopSocket grips make it super easy to hold even the largest of phones no matter how small a woman’s hands may be. The grips stick onto almost any phone case, pop out twice to give excellent grip, and double as a stand when she wants to watch videos. PopSockets come in a multitude of colors, patterns, and styles, so you’ll be sure to find one she’ll love. I have PopSocket grips on all the different phone cases I use because I can’t imagine using my phone without one.

An attractive hybrid smartwatch

source Bloomingdale’s

If the women in your life don’t like smartwatches, but they still want to feel connected to their phones, a smart hybrid watch is a great gift to give. The Fossil Q Harper hides high-tech features inside a classic, attractive, simple, analog watch body. You’d never know that this watch is so smart by looking at it, but it can buzz with notifications, adjust to different time zones, track fitness, and wake her up peacefully with a silent alarm.

A pair of stylish headphones

source V-MODA

V-MODA makes some of my favorite headphones. The Crossfade 2 are wireless, so she doesn’t have to deal with wires or worry whether her phone has a headphone jack or not. These are definitely statement headphones, but they are classy looking and the rose gold accents look gorgeous. Most importantly, these headphones sound great.

A gorgeous Bluetooth speaker

source Marshall

Although Marhall’s aesthetic has traditionally skewed masculine, its newest Bluetooth speakers have subtle touches that look feminine and rock-n-roll at the same time. The Stanmore Bluetooth Speaker comes in a soft off-white color with rosy gold hardware that is subtle and classy. You can also go for the classic black version if your girl isn’t into light color palettes.

A piece of smart jewelry

source Bellabeat

Bellabeat Leaf Urban and Leaf Chakra, available at Amazon, $99 and up

Bellabeat has been making gorgeous pieces of smart jewelry for years now, and the Leaf Urban and new Leaf Chakra make excellent gifts. Not only does Bellabeat’s smart jewelry look fabulous as a necklace, bracelet, or brooch, it also packs a lot of smart features. The Leaf Urban and Chakra can track activity, mindfulness breathing exercises, and sleep patterns. It also doubles as a silent alarm so she’ll awaken peacefully each morning.

A fitness tracker that’s also a smartwatch

source Fitbit

The Fitbit Versa is the best-looking fitness tracker Fitbit has made to date. It looks a bit like a more angular Apple Watch and you can choose from a lot of different brands to personalize it to match your leading lady’s style. The Versa has a few smartwatch features and apps, but it’s best at fitness tracking and keeping tabs on workouts.

An instant camera

source Instax HQ/Fujifilm

Instant cameras make cute, fun gifts for shutterbugs, and the new Fujifilm Instax Square SQ20 is the latest and greatest one you can buy. Thanks to a nifty screen on the back, she can preview any photos she takes with it before she prints them – that way she won’t waste film on blurry shots. The camera also has 16 different filters so she can get artistic with her shots.

A pretty phone case

source Case-Mate

Case-Mate has a huge range of cases for iPhones and Samsung phones, so you’re sure to find one that matches her style. Whether she wants a classic slim leather case, a clear case, or one that’s bedazzled, full of glitter, or covered in real pressed flowers, Case-Mate has an option.

A Kindle Paperwhite

source Amazon

Amazon’s new Kindle Paperwhite is finally waterproof, so she can take it into the bubble bath with her and read until the water cools and the bubbles disappear. The text appears crisp and sharp, thanks to the great backlight and high-quality E-INK screen. Amazon has an unrivaled selection of ebooks available for download and she can get free ebooks or borrow library books on the Kindle.

A good-looking smartwatch

source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Apple Watch Series 4 is hands down the best smartwatch for women. It comes in several great finishes including a classic rose gold one and she can choose from many different watch band options to suit her style. The 40mm casing is also perfect for women’s smaller wrists. Beyond beauty, the Apple Watch has serious brains, too. It can track fitness, monitor her heart rate and health, and buzz with important notifications.

A light therapy alarm clock

source Amazon

Waking up to a blaring alarm is hardly ideal, so the Philips Wake-Up Light alarm clock makes a great gift. It uses a colored sunrise simulation to gradually wake you up 20 to 40 minutes before your alarm is set to go off. She can choose between five different nature sounds for the actual alarm, too, so she won’t have to deal with a blaring alarm if the light doesn’t work its magic. She can use it as a bedside reading lamp, too.

Note: Only available through third-party sellers

A smart luggage tag

source Away

Lost luggage is an all too common experience but with the Away x Tile Luggage tag, she’ll always know where her bag is. The classic black leather tag has a Tile Bluetooth tracker inside that connects to an app on her phone to show her where her bag is in real time so long as it’s within range of her phone or other Tile members.

A cleaning kit for her phone

source WHOOSH

Our smartphones get dirty and nobody likes a grimey phone. Luckily, WHOOSH! is here to save the day with its cleaning kit, which disinfects electronics safely. It comes with a cleaning spray and cleaning cloth.

A pair of stylish glasses that block blue light from electronics

source Felix Gray

Blue light from electronics can lead to eye strain and make it hard to fall asleep at night, so why not get her a pair of blue light-blocking glasses? Felix Gray makes both prescription and non-prescription glasses that look great and work well to block out those harmful blue rays.

A beautiful wireless charger

source Native Union

Most wireless chargers are boring black or white pucks that are functional but not very pretty. Native Union’s Drop charger is the opposite. It comes in a soft rose or dark graphite color that looks gorgeous. The top has grippy silicone on it in a cool pattern so her phone won’t slide off it while charging.

A camera lens kit for her phone

source Olloclip

If she loves taking photos and wishes her phone’s camera could do more tricks, pick up an Olloclip lens kit with a fish-eye, wide-angle, and macro lens inside. These lenses work well and are easy to use. The company even has a universal mount in the works.

A pair of touchscreen gloves that are actually warm

source Ugg

Touchscreen gloves aren’t always attractive, but Ugg makes some very nice ones with genuine suede and shearling for warmth and style. These gloves will make it easy for her to use her phone no matter how cold it gets outside.

A pair of great wireless earbuds

source Beats

If she’s not into big headphones, the Beats X Wireless Earphones are a great buy. They’re comfortable, stylish, and easy to use. The headphones sound great and pair effortlessly with iPhones, thanks to the W1 chip. They’ll also work well with an Android phone, of course, because Bluetooth is universal.

A smart speaker

source Amazon

If she doesn’t have a smart speaker yet, the Amazon Echo will be a game changer. This speaker has Alexa inside so she can ask the speaker to play music, answer questions, order products, play games, and so much more. If she has some smart home gadgets, Alexa can control many of those, too.

A pair of truly wireless earbuds

source Master & Dynamic

When it comes to convenience, truly wireless earbuds are the best. Of all the wireless earbuds, Master & Dynamic’s are the best looking and sounding of the bunch. She’ll love their excellent sound quality, easy connectivity, and classic style.