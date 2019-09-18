26 affordable tech gifts anyone will be happy to receive — all under $25

source Tile

It’s not always easy to shop cheaply, especially if you’re buying for a technology enthusiast; the news cycle is always full of exciting gadgets that cost hundreds, or even thousands of dollars. But you don’t have to break the bank to buy great tech gifts for your friends and family.

For under $25, you can get some of the best tech gifts on the market, and your friends won’t be disappointed. We’ve rounded up 26 tech gifts under $25 for anyone on your list this year.

The best tech gifts under $25 include:

Whether you’re shopping for a tech-savvy friend, sibling, parent, or child, we think you can’t go wrong with these gift purchases. Scroll on to read more about the best tech gifts under $25.

Achiou Winter Knit Touchscreen Gloves

One of the most frustrating things about being outside in the winter is that you either can’t use your phone, or might freeze your hands off in doing so. Aichou’s bestselling winter gloves have special pads on the thumb, forefinger, and middle finger that will allow you to use your phone comfortably.

When in Rome Alexa Board Game

For any family with an Echo, the super-affordable When in Rome is a must-have. In this top-rated board game, players journey across the globe answering trivia questions and learning interesting facts about many different countries. Alexa facilitates the game as your tour guide and referee.

Fitfort 360 Phone Ring Holder

A PopSocket, or a kickstand? This handy phone accessory is both. It acts as a grip to prevent your phone from slipping while you’re holding it, and a stand to stabilize your phone while you’re watching videos, chatting with friends, or playing games.

Whoosh! Screen Cleaner Kit

The Whoosh! Screen Cleaner Kit is the perfect gift for a friend who’s always got a dirty screen. Coming with a pocket-sized bottle of cleaning spray and two cloths, this kit will also clean tablets, e-readers, TVs, Kindles, and anything else with a display.

Oneenjoy Tassel Cable for iPhone

Your friend will never be caught without a phone charger again. This handy leather tassel keychain includes a hidden USB-to-lightning cable that’s perfect for charging an Apple device on the go.

Tribe Water-Resistant Cell-Phone Armband

A great gift for runners and fitness enthusiasts, the Tribe cell phone armband case helps you take your phone on the go. It comes in three sizes, and can accommodate pretty much any phone, from the iPhone 6 and Samsung Galaxy A8 to the iPhone XS Max and Galaxy Note 10. Your phone retains full touchscreen functionality while it’s in the case, and the band also includes a handy key holder and headphone jack.

Lamicall Adjustable Phone Stand

Whether you’re watching Netflix or video chatting with your parents, the Lamicall Phone Stand is the perfect place to mount your phone. It fits any phone between 4 and 8 inches, from the iPhone 5 to the iPhone XS, and can accommodate most cases. It’s also easy to adjust, and can flip between portrait and landscape modes.

Brainwavz Hengja Headphone Hanger

The Brainwavz Hengja is an essential gift for a friend who has on-ear or over-ear headphones. This adjustable headphone hanger is super easy to screw onto a table, shelf, or even a thin wall. It’s quite sturdy, and will fit pretty much any headphone size.

Omton Ultra-Slim Bluetooth Keyboard

For a friend who’s always on the go, a portable Bluetooth keyboard is an excellent choice. The Omton Ultra-Slim Bluetooth Keyboard is slim enough to easily fit in a backpack, purse, or handbag, and can easily connect to any Bluetooth-enabled phone or tablet. No need to lug a laptop around: Whip this out to type wherever you are.

Google Cardboard

Most people think of virtual reality as something that’s high tech and expensive, but you can gift Google’s Cardboard VR headset for just $15. Stick a phone into this device, and they can watch 180-degree and 360-degree videos, play VR games, and experience the virtual landscape. (Seriously, once you’ve seen Google Street View in VR, you’ll never want to go back).

AmazonBasics Laptop Bag

Amazon is full of laptop bags of all prices, but the AmazonBasics Laptop Bag is one of the top-rated, and it gets the job done for as low as $8.99. It comes in 11.6-, 14-, 15.6-, and 17.3-inch models to accommodate any laptop size, as well as a smaller version for tablets. Plus, it has extra pockets for mice, cell phones, pens, and other small gadgets you might be carrying.

Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini

A smart plug is the perfect gift for anyone looking to start up a smart home. You can connect any device to the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini, from lamps to fans and air conditioners, to make it a smart device. That means you’ll be able to control it with Alexa and Google Assistant, add it to routines, and schedule it to turn on and off whenever you like.

Cyxus Blue Light Filter Glasses

It seems every day, more and more research is coming out about the dangers of over-exposure to blue light from phone and computer screens. A 2018 study showed that too much blue light can increase your risk of blindness. The Cyxus Vintage Retro Blue Light Filter Glasses are a good, affordable gift for anyone who uses screens and wants to protect their eyes.

Calpak Faux-Leather Power-Charging Luggage Tag

A smart luggage tag is the perfect gift for a tech-loving traveler. This one from Calpak is a stylish addition to any suitcase, but it’s also a surreptitious power bank that can charge your phone while you’re waiting in the TSA line.

Anker Powerline+ II Lightning Cable

For a stocking stuffer or gift exchange, you can never go wrong with a charging cable. There are so many different lightning cables out there that it might be tough to know which one to buy. But around the internet, many reviewers agree that the 10-foot Powerline+ lightning cable from Anker is the best one.

Amalen Bluetooth Wireless Outdoor Sport Speaker

The Amalen Bluetooth Wireless Outdoor Sport Speaker is a useful gift for pretty much anyone. It’s got a huge sound and comes with a built-in microphone for phone calls. It’s also waterproof, so you can use it in the shower, by the pool, out in the rain, or anywhere else you might want some tunes.

HooToo USB-C Adapter

A USB C adapter may seem like a boring gift, but it’s an excellent stocking stuffer for a tech enthusiast. If you’ve got a mouse, a keyboard, a phone, a tablet, and headphones that all need charging, the HooToo USB C adapter allows you to charge three of them at once from just one USB C port. It’s super portable, and doesn’t require any fancy drivers to install.

Core 500-Lumen Cree LED Battery Lantern

The Core 500 Lumen Cree LED Battery Lantern is an excellent gift for campers, or anyone else who has to spend time outdoors in the dark. It’s small enough to carry in a backpack, and has two different brightness settings. Plus, it can illuminate a space of up to 90 feet across, and lasts up to 65 hours.

Logitech G300s Gaming Mouse

The Logitech G300s is a great gift for someone who enjoys gaming, but doesn’t yet have a top-notch gaming mouse. It has a comfortable grip and six programmable buttons, and at just $20, it’s been praised by multiple reviewers as the best budget gaming mouse you can buy. (Don’t let the price tag fool you: The G300s isn’t a bad mouse; it’s just an old model.)

Turtle Beach Wide Drift Gaming Mouse Pad

If you’re not sure what to get your gamer friend, you can’t go wrong with a good mouse pad. There are millions of pads out there, but the Turtle Beach Wide Drift Fast Premium Gaming Mouse Pad is our favorite. It’s nice-looking, comfortable to use, and has a nice ridge around the edge to let you know when you’re about to run off.

Rayco International Pet First Aid Kit

Anyone who has a pet they care about will appreciate the gift of the Rayco International Pet First Aid Kit. In addition to bandages, gloves, gauze, antiseptic wipes, and the like, this kit contains an LED emergency collar with three different flashing settings.

Anker 40W 5-Port USB Wall Charger

A multi-device charger is a handy present for college students, New York residents, or anyone else with limited space and outlets. The Anker 40W allows you to charge up to five devices at a time, and gets the job done quickly.

Anker PowerDrive USB C Car Charger

A car charger is a good stocking stuffer for any driver. But what’s great about the Anker PowerDrive USB C Car Charger is it doesn’t just have a USB port – it also has a USB C port to deliver a super-fast charge to USB C devices. The PowerDrive isn’t limited to phones: The USB C port can charge a computer (such as a Macbook Pro) as well.

iOttie Easy One Touch Phone Holder

If you know anyone who is still using an ancient GPS to navigate, have mercy on them and gift them the iOttie Easy One Touch Phone Holder. This car mount has a one-touch release mechanism for easily inserting and removing your phone, and its arm can pivot 225 degrees to ensure the most comfortable viewing angle.

Tile Mate

Attach the Tile Mate to your keys, luggage, backpack, briefcase, or any other valuable possession to ensure you never lose that item again. If you misplace the object that includes your tracker, just check the Tile app to see its location in seconds. As a bonus, if you lose your phone, you can squeeze your Tile Mate to make it ring.

Magnasonic Projection Alarm Clock

You probably have at least one friend who complains that they can’t get out of bed in the morning, no matter how many alarms they set. Try gifting them the Magnasonic Projection Alarm Clock. This device projects the time onto your walls or ceiling, so that regardless of what side you’re facing, you can see how late you are. It’s also got an AUX input and a built-in AM/FM radio to blast music in the morning.