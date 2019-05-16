The 13 highest-paying internships in tech

source 20th Century Fox

Nearly half of all the companies included in Glassdoor’s recent ranking of the 25 highest-paying internships were tech firms.

Facebook was rated the highest, with a median monthly pay of $8,000 for interns.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Internships are incredibly valuable for gaining real-world experience before entering the workforce. But they can also be a lucrative source of income, especially in the technology industry.

Glassdoor recently published its latest ranking of the 25 highest-paying internships, and nearly half of the companies that made the list are tech firms. The company says 44% of those included were tech companies, followed by firms in the finance and consulting fields. Facebook topped the list with a median monthly salary of $8,000.

For its ranking, Glassdoor compiled salary review data from posts submitted by interns on its website between March 1, 2018 and February 28, 2019. All of the salaries below represent the median monthly rate based on Glassdoor’s findings.

See below for the tech firms that pay interns the most.

13. Dell

source Dell

The longtime computer maker pays interns a median monthly rate of $4,333.

12. Cisco Systems

caption Cisco employees at a philanthropy event source Courtesy of Cisco

The tech giant pays interns a median monthly rate of $4,667.

11. Tesla

source Reuters/Noah Berger

Interns make a monthly salary of $4,667 at the electric car company.

10. SAP

Enterprise software provider SAP pays its interns $4,833 per month.

9. Intel

source Reuters

You can make $5,000 a month interning for this well-established chipmaker.

8. Viasat

source Reuters

The median monthly rate for interning at this internet service provider is $5,333.

7. Apple

source Getty

The Cupertino, California-based iPhone maker pays its interns a median monthly salary of $6,667.

6. Uber

source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The ride hailing juggernaut pays interns $7,167 per month.

5. Microsoft

source Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

You can make $7,250 interning for the Redmond, Washington-based computing giant.

4. Google

source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The massive search company pays interns a median monthly rate of $7,500.

3. Salesforce

caption The Salesforce logo is pictured on a building in San Francisco, California, U.S. October 12, 2016. source Salesforce

The enterprise cloud giant pays interns $7,667 per month.

2. Amazon

Interns can make $7,725 working at the one of the world’s largest online retailers.

1. Facebook

caption Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg greets Facebook employees before speaking at a news conference at Facebook headquarters on October 6, 2010 in Palo Alto, California. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Those interning at the social network can make $8,000 per month.