These 10 popular tech jobs are perfect for people without a tech background — here’s how much they pay

You don’t need a tech background to land good gig in Silicon Valley.

In fact, tech giants like Amazon, Google, and Microsoft wouldn’t run without the help of customer service representatives, accountants, and human resources managers.

Compensation monitoring site Comparably recently compiled results from more than 14,500 users to determine the most popular jobs for people without a technical background, along with how much those positions pay.

The employees measured hail from small, mid-size, and large companies, including Apple, Uber, Facebook, and more. Comparably found plenty of roles that require little to no tech experience – and some of them have hefty salaries and bonuses attached.

Here are the 10 most popular roles for non-techies and what they pay.

Accountants are responsible for checking a company’s financials.

Base salary: $60,249

Bonus: $3,037

Percent that gets their bonus: 52%

Average salary: $63,285

Copywriters produce content for brands and have a focus on storytelling.

source Phawat.Topaisan/Shutterstock

Base salary: $65,976

Bonus: $1,722

Percent that gets their bonus: 34%

Average salary: $67,697

Customer service managers handle customer complaints.

source Bloomberg/Getty

Base salary: $65,400

Bonus: $5,187

Percent that gets their bonus: 57%

Average salary: $70,586

Business analysts are looking for solutions for a company’s business needs. These days, they’re often asked to have some technical skills.

source Thomson Reuters

Base salary: $78,393

Bonus: $5,211

Percent that gets their bonus: 60%

Average salary: $83,604

Marketing managers develop and execute the marketing plans for brands.

source Shutterstock

Base salary: $81,095

Bonus: $5,800

Percent that gets their bonus: 55%

Average salary: $86,895

Account representatives manage a segment of a company’s business. Their focus is on building relationships.

Base salary: $71,233

Bonus: $17,880

Percent that gets their bonus: 72%

Average salary: $89,112

Recruiters scout for new talent and place them into jobs.

Base salary: $85,599

Bonus: $9,220

Percent that gets their bonus: 58%

Average salary: $94,818

Human resources managers hire and onboard new employees and manage a company’s benefits.

source Andrew Cullen/Reuters

Base salary: $91,852

Bonus: $7,657

Percent that gets their bonus: 59%

Average salary: $99,508

Sales representatives sell tech-based products or services. Having a tech background can be helpful for these roles.

source Shutterstock

Base salary: $70,030

Bonus: $39,899

Percent that gets their bonus: 83%

Average salary: $109,928

Creative directors often have a graphic design background. They’re responsible for a company’s creative vision and branding.

source Shutterstock

Base salary: $130,515

Bonus: $9,307

Percent that gets their bonus: 53%

Average salary: $139,821