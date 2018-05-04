These 10 popular tech jobs are perfect for people without a tech background — here’s how much they pay

- source
- REUTERS/Rick Wilking
You don’t need a tech background to land good gig in Silicon Valley.
In fact, tech giants like Amazon, Google, and Microsoft wouldn’t run without the help of customer service representatives, accountants, and human resources managers.
Compensation monitoring site Comparably recently compiled results from more than 14,500 users to determine the most popular jobs for people without a technical background, along with how much those positions pay.
The employees measured hail from small, mid-size, and large companies, including Apple, Uber, Facebook, and more. Comparably found plenty of roles that require little to no tech experience – and some of them have hefty salaries and bonuses attached.
Here are the 10 most popular roles for non-techies and what they pay.
Accountants are responsible for checking a company’s financials.
- source
- Kate Hiscock/Flickr
Base salary: $60,249
Bonus: $3,037
Percent that gets their bonus: 52%
Average salary: $63,285
Copywriters produce content for brands and have a focus on storytelling.
- source
- Phawat.Topaisan/Shutterstock
Base salary: $65,976
Bonus: $1,722
Percent that gets their bonus: 34%
Average salary: $67,697
Customer service managers handle customer complaints.
- source
- Bloomberg/Getty
Base salary: $65,400
Bonus: $5,187
Percent that gets their bonus: 57%
Average salary: $70,586
Business analysts are looking for solutions for a company’s business needs. These days, they’re often asked to have some technical skills.
- source
- Thomson Reuters
Base salary: $78,393
Bonus: $5,211
Percent that gets their bonus: 60%
Average salary: $83,604
Marketing managers develop and execute the marketing plans for brands.
- source
- Shutterstock
Base salary: $81,095
Bonus: $5,800
Percent that gets their bonus: 55%
Average salary: $86,895
Account representatives manage a segment of a company’s business. Their focus is on building relationships.
Base salary: $71,233
Bonus: $17,880
Percent that gets their bonus: 72%
Average salary: $89,112
Recruiters scout for new talent and place them into jobs.
- source
- REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Base salary: $85,599
Bonus: $9,220
Percent that gets their bonus: 58%
Average salary: $94,818
Human resources managers hire and onboard new employees and manage a company’s benefits.
- source
- Andrew Cullen/Reuters
Base salary: $91,852
Bonus: $7,657
Percent that gets their bonus: 59%
Average salary: $99,508
Sales representatives sell tech-based products or services. Having a tech background can be helpful for these roles.
- source
- Shutterstock
Base salary: $70,030
Bonus: $39,899
Percent that gets their bonus: 83%
Average salary: $109,928
Creative directors often have a graphic design background. They’re responsible for a company’s creative vision and branding.
- source
- Shutterstock
Base salary: $130,515
Bonus: $9,307
Percent that gets their bonus: 53%
Average salary: $139,821