All the tech moguls who have been connected to Jeffrey Epstein, the elite wealth manager who died in jail while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges

From left to right: Bill Gates, Jeffrey Epstein, and Elon Musk.

Jeffrey Epstein, the financier arrested in July on suspicion of sex trafficking of underaged girls, died by suicide in a Manhattan jail on Saturday.

Throughout his lifetime, he hobnobbed with world leaders and elite executives, including tech moguls.

New York Times columnist James B. Stewart published on article on Monday about his August 2018 interview with Epstein. Stewart included Epstein’s thoughts on Silicon Valley and its tech moguls.

“Mr. Epstein then meandered into a discussion of other prominent names in technology circles. He said people in Silicon Valley had a reputation for being geeky workaholics, but that was far from the truth: They were hedonistic and regular users of recreational drugs. He said he’d witnessed prominent tech figures taking drugs and arranging for sex,” Stewart wrote.

Here are some of the tech moguls who have been connected to Jeffrey Epstein:

Bill Gates, founder and former CEO of Microsoft



Gates met with Epstein at least once in 2013 to “discuss ways to increase philanthropic spending,” according to CNBC.

CNBC reports that other leaders in philanthropy also attended these meetings, and that Gates flew on one of Epstein’s airplanes to Palm Beach after their meeting in New York.

In a statement, Gates spokesperson Bridgitt Arnold told Business Insider: “Although Epstein pursued Bill Gates aggressively, any account of a business partnership or personal relationship between the two is categorically false.”

Source: CNBC, Business Insider

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX

Epstein's alleged madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, left, and Elon Musk.

New York Times columnist James B. Stewart went to Epstein about a rumor that Musk had asked Epstein to compile a list of potential candidates to become Tesla’s new chairman. Musk had stepped down from the position himself in September 2018 in the wake of his infamous “funding secured” tweet, which led to an SEC lawsuit.

“It is incorrect to say that Epstein ever advised Elon or Tesla on anything,” a spokesperson for Musk told Business Insider on Monday.

Musk was also photographed with Epstein’s alleged madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood.

Musk’s spokesperson told Business Insider that Musk wasn’t posing with Maxwell, she simply “inserted herself behind him in a photo he was posing for without his knowledge.”

Source: New York Times, New York Times, Business Insider

Scott Borgerson, CEO of CargoMetrics

The Daily Mail reported that Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, was living in the home of Scott Borgerson, the CEO of tech company CargoMetrics.

But Borgerson told Business Insider that Maxwell is a “former friend,” and that she is not currently living in his house.

“Ghislaine Maxwell is not at my home and I don’t know where she is,” Borgerson told Business Insider.

Source: Business Insider

Marvin Minsky, MIT’s “father of artificial intelligence”

MIT called its late Professor Marvin Minsky the “father of artificial intelligence.” He was one of the MIT Media Lab’s founding members.

According to a recently unsealed deposition published by The Verge, one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims testified that she had been forced to have sex with Minsky at Epstein’s compound in the US Virgin Islands.

Minsky died in 2016. According to The Verge, while Minsky was known to be a part of Epstein’s circle, these accusations are the first that tie Minsky to Epstein’s sex trafficking network.

Sources: MIT News, The Verge