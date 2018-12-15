The 10 startups in the US whose valuations are set to increase the most, according to over 500 founders

Startup founders were asked in a recent survey which private company they predict will increase its valuation the most over the next decade.

Of the 529 founders, 19% of them – around 100 – agreed on one company.

These are the 10 most popular predictions from founders.

A lot can happen in the tech industry in a decade, but a recent survey of more than 500 startup founders shows that many are in agreement about which companies have a bright future ahead.

The State of Startups survey, published annually by venture capital firm First Round, asked founders about their thoughts on the current state of tech, views on investment and funding, and outlooks for the tech industry in the future.

Of the 529 tech startup founders polled, 19% had the same answer when asked which private company would increase its valuation the most in the next 10 years. That’s an estimated 100 founders in agreement that venture capital funding is likely to pour into at least one particular startup and boost its valuation considerably.

And where VC money flows, IPO plans often follow, so it’s no surprise that many of the companies that founders predict will increase in valuation are reportedly gearing up to go public in 2019.

Here are the 10 private companies in the US that founders predict will increase their valuation the most in the next decade, ranked by the percentage of the vote they received:

10. Pinterest — 1.6% of votes

source Pinterest/Business Insider

Most recent valuation: $12.3 billion (June 2017)

Company role: Bulletin board-like platform for discovering creative ideas.

Going public? Pinterest is reportedly planning a mid-2019 IPO.

Source: Business Insider, Business Insider

9. Lyft — 4.7% of votes

source Justin Sullivan/Getty

Most recent valuation: $15.1 billion (June 2018)

Company role: App for ride-hailing services

Going public? Lyft filed paperwork for an IPO in early December, and is expected to officially go public in early 2019.

Source: Business Insider, Business Insider

8. Uber — 5.3% of votes

Most recent valuation: $76 billion (August 2018)

Company role: App for ride-hailing and delivery services

Going public? Uber filed paperwork to go public “as soon as the first quarter” in 2019.

Source: Reuters, Wall Street Journal

7. WeWork — 6.3% of votes

source WeWork

Most recent valuation: $42 billion (November 2018)

Company role: Coworking spaces for businesses and co-living spaces for people

Going public? WeWork’s IPO has been much anticipated, but big investments from SoftBank are reportedly allowing the startup to delay going public.

Source: Business Insider, New York Times

6. Palantir — 6.8% of votes

Most recent valuation: $20 billion (June 2015)

Company role: Data analytics provider

Going public? Most recently, Palantir reportedly asked investment bankers about an IPO in 2020.

Source: Business Insider, Wall Street Journal

5. Airbnb — 9.8% of votes

source Tero Vesalainen / Shutterstock.com

Most recent valuation: $31 billion (March 2017)

Company role: Short-term home and apartment rental services

Going public? Airbnb’s CEO has said the company will be ready to go public by June 30, 2019.

Source: Business Insider, Business Insider

4. Slack — 11.3% of votes

source Shutterstock

Most recent valuation: $7.1 billion (August 2018)

Company role: Messaging platform for workplace collaboration.

Going public? Slack is reportedly eyeing an IPO in early 2019.

Source: Business Insider, Wall Street Journal

3. Coinbase — 12.1% of votes

source David Gray/Reuters

Most recent valuation: $8 billion (October 2018)

Company role: Cryptocurrency exchange platform

Going public? Coinbase recently said in an October interview it didn’t plan on an IPO anytime soon, despite reports it was exploring going public.

Source: Business Insider, Bloomberg

2. SpaceX — 12.7% of votes

Most recent valuation: $27.5 billion (April 2018)

Company role: Manufactures rockets and space transportation vehicles

Going public? COO Gwynne Shotwell said in May that SpaceX would not make any plans for an IPO until the company is “flying regularly to Mars.”

Source: Business Insider, CNBC

1. Stripe — 19.0% of votes

source Stripe

Most recent valuation: $20 billion (September 2018)

Company role: online payments platform

Going public? COO Claire Hughes Johnson said in a September interview Stripe has no current plans to go public.

Source: Bloomberg, Fortune