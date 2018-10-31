The FAANG stocks are flirting with their best day in almost 3 years

caption Netflix CEO Reed Hastings source Getty

Facebook on Tuesday reported third-quarter results that weren’t as bad as feared.

Tech stocks in the FAANG basket all surged on Wednesday.

The FAANG stocks were among the hardest hit during the stock-market selling in October.

The most-popular tech stocks are flirting with their best day in nearly three years as the market breathes a sigh of relief following Facebook‘s third-quarter results.

The social-media company on Tuesday reported revenue that missed Wall Street estimates, and said that user trends stalled. But, shares spiked as investors were positioning for the worst.

Following Facebook’s report, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite jumped more than 2%, in large part due to the big gains coming from the “FAANG” basket, including Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google-parent Alphabet. Meanwhile, the “NYSE FANG+ Index” – which tracks the performance of FAANG stocks along with other frequently-traded technology names such as Tesla, Twitter, Nvidia, Alibaba and Baidu – gained 2.65%.

Wednesday’s rally could mark the biggest single-day gain by the FAANG basket since January 2016, according to Bloomberg.

The tech giants have been among the hardest hit during the brutal market sell-off in October. The Nasdaq Composite was down 12.2% this month before Wednesday, and the “NYSE FANG+ Index” tanked 13.5%.

Here is the scoreboard of how much FAANG stocks fared on Wednesday:

Netflix (NFLX): +6.43%

Amazon (AMZN): +4.33%

Google (GOOG): +4.14%

Facebook (FB): +3.58%

Apple (AAPL): +2.76%

