From Amazon to Intel, tech stocks are getting whacked after Apple’s surprise revenue shortfall

Apple said on Wednesday that its holiday quarter revenue would be 7% lower than expected due to weakening iPhone sales, primarily in China.

Since the announcement, Apple’s stock has dropped over 7% in after-hours trading.

The news of Apple missing its mark appears to be impacting other tech stocks, with Amazon, Intel, Alphabet, and others all taking hits in after-hours trading.

Here’s how some top tech stocks are performing after-hours on Wednesday:

Apple blamed slowing demand for iPhones in China for a good deal of its woes, which may be spooking investors in other companies with businesses that are tied to China.

But even companies without obvious China exposure, such as Facebook which is banned in China, took a dip in after hours trading. It’s a reflection of Apple’s importance and status in the tech industry. And for many investors, the initial takeaway appears to be that what’s bad for Apple is bad for tech.