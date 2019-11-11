Techfest Vietnam 2019 Welcomes Start-ups and Investors

HA NOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 11 November 2019 – Innovative Vietnamese start-ups taking part in Techfest 2019 will have opportunities to connect with potential regional and global investors through a series of exciting events.





The national innovative entrepreneurship day, expected to attract more than 5,500 people, 300 start-ups and 250 investors, will take place in Hạ Long City, the home to UNESCO World Heritage Site Ha Long Bay, from December 4 to 6.





The highlight of Techfest 2019 held by Ministry of Science and Technology will be the participation of regional and global partners, including many from Singapore, Malaysia and South Korea, the US and European countries.





This biggest annual event for the innovative start-up community in Viet Nam will present an overall picture of the Vietnamese start-up eco-system, bringing Vietnamese start-up to the next level.





Interested start-ups and investors can register and get information of the event on the website http://www.techfest.vn .





With a series of in-depth workshops, investment matching activities and seminars connecting resources in different economic sectors and the first ASEAN Angel Angel Alliance Summit held in Viet Nam, Techfest 2019 will open up opportunities for exchanges, connections, co-operation and the development of innovative start-ups.





Start-ups will have a chance to pitch their ideas at the Innovative Technopreneur Contest.

Like in previous years, there will be a high-level policy dialogue on eco-system start-up innovation to be attended by leaders of the Government and Ministry of Science and Technology. This year’s dialogue is expected to attract international organisations and representatives from ASEAN countries.





To promote links among different stakeholder groups in localities’ start-up eco-systems with national eco-systems as well as create and spread the entrepreneurial spirit of young people, before the main event in Quảng Ninh, a series of local Techfest events have been held in many different localities across the country, including: in northern mountainous areas, the Red River Delta, the Central Highlands and the Mekong Delta.





Within the series of Techfest International 2019, Techfest Vietnam in the US was held in September with the goal of connecting start-ups, overseas Vietnamese communities as well as to support and promote start-ups in Viet Nam and abroad.





Spanning four years from 2015 until now, Techfest Vietnam has attracted 15,000 attendees, 2,000 start-ups and more than 1,000 investment deals.





Last year, there were some 160 in-depth investment matches before and during the event with total investment of up to US$7.86 million.



