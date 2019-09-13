Here are 9 technical jobs that don’t require a 4-year degree – and are about to see a surge of demand

- source
- The country will experience a 3.4 million shortage of technical workers without four-year degrees, according to a new September 2019 report from the National Science Board.
- These jobs include web developers, maintenance workers, civil engineers, and medical information technicians.
- But four-year degree holders still out earn the rest of the workforce.
Some of the country’s most in-demand jobs don’t require a college degree.
The country will experience a shortage of 3.4 million technical workers, or those in science, technology, engineering, and math, by 2022. A new report from the National Science Board there will be 1.3% more job openings for technical careers than people qualified to perform them.
The news comes as trade schools have started to tout the high-paying technical careers you can get with just a two-year associate’s degree. As the cost of college continues to rise, and student loan debt tops 1.5 trillion, skipping a four-year degree can save families hundreds of thousands of dollars.
“It is in the nation’s interest that all Americans, including the two in three U.S. adults who do not have a bachelor’s degree, have the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our scientific and technological progress,” the report states.
The majority of technical, non four-year degree workers are in installation and maintenance (27%). Healthcare has 21% of these workers, construction 18%, and production 16%. The rest are in math, architecture, and other fields
Still, there are caveats to skipping a four-year degree for a technical job. Though some jobs that only require an associate’s degree pay six-figures, four-year degree holders still out earn the rest of the population. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics finds on average, workers who hold at least a bachelor’s degree earned more than the $932 median weekly earnings for all workers in 2018.
Here are 9 high-demand technical jobs in STEM you can get without a four-year degree, described by NSB:
General maintenance and repair workers earn $38,300 per year.
Job description: General maintenance and repair workers fix machines and mechanical equipment. They can also repair flooring, plumbing, and electrics.
Degree requirement: High school
Medical records and health information technicians earn $40,350 per year.
Job description: Health information technicians organize medical data both online and on paper. They must use classification systems to code and categorize patient information onto different databases.
Degree requirement: Postsecondary nondegree award
Aerospace engineering and operations technicians earn $67,010 per year.
Job description: Aerospace engineering and operations technicians operate aircraft and spacecraft equipment. They run computer simulations, perform quality assurance, and operate advanced technology.
Degree requirement: Associate’s degree
Civil engineering technicians make $52,580 per year.
Job description: Civil engineering technicians help civil engineers to plan, design, and build highways, bridges, and other infrastructure projects.
Degree requirement: Associate’s degree
Web developers earn $69,430 per year.
Job description: Web developers create and design websites.
Degree requirement: Associate’s degree
Dental and ophthalmic laboratory technicians and medical appliance technicians earn $36,690 per year.
Job description: Dental and ophthalmic laboratory technicians and medical appliance technicians make devices such as dentures, eyeglasses, and prosthetics.
Degree requirement: High school
Environmental engineering technicians earn $50,560 per year.
Job description: Environmental engineering technicians carry out the plans that environmental engineers develop.
Degree requirement: Associate’s degree
Medical assistants earn $33,610 per year.
Job description: Medical assistants complete administrative and clinical tasks in the offices of physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities.
Degree requirement: Postsecondary nondegree award
Boilermakers earn $62,150 per year.
Job description: Boilermakers assemble, install, maintain, and repair boilers or other vessels that hold liquids and gases.
Degree requirement: High school