Here are the 13 best Twitter accounts to follow for technical stock market analysis

Technical analysis is a tool investors use to study the price action in stocks, helping them identify key areas of potential support and resistance in a stock price that can then be traded off of.

While fundamental analysts look at the underlying strength of a company’s business to determine whether to buy or sell a stock, technical analysts look solely at the stock chart to make those decisions.

Today more than ever, technical analysts are sharing invaluable charts and insights with the Twitter community. Here are 13 of the best Twitter follows for technical stock market analysis.

Technical analysis is the study of market action, primarily through the use of charts, for the purpose of forecasting future price trends.

That definition of technical analysis is from John Murphy, author of the 1999 book “Technical Analysis of the Financial Markets.”

Here are 13 of the best Twitter follows for technical stock market analysis, presented in no particular order, and acknowledging that this list only scratches the surface.

@fusionptcapital

source @Fusionptcapital

Arun Chopra CFA, CMT of @FusionptCapital posts charts, conducts Twitter polls to gauge investor sentiment, and has great Twitter threads analyzing investor behavior and psychology.

@hmeisler

source @Hmeisler

Helene Meisler of @hmeisler writes a daily column on markets for RealMoney. Helene is famous on Twitter for hand-drawing stock price charts, keeping up the tradition of how technical analysts used to create and analyze stock charts before the age of computers.

@kimblecharting

source @Kimblecharting

Chris Kimble of @KimbleCharting is a technical analyst who runs Kimble Charting Solutions, a subscription-based technical analysis research service. Kimble’s mentor was famed investor Sir John Templeton. Kimble is focused on finding tops and bottoms, not middles, when it comes to trading stocks, and has graced Twitter with his “Chart Art” for years.

@stockcats

source @Stockcats

The combination of stock charts and cats is @StockCats. Stockcats specializes in market commentary and market memes, highlighting investor psychology as price action unfolds.

@the_chart_life

source @The_Chart_Life

Ian McMillan, CMT of Adaptiv is behind @the_chart_life. McMillan is a no-nonsense technical analyst who posts a continual stream of charts, highlighting technical patterns and key levels of support and resistance. He often chronicles his chart posts with a follow-up chart a few weeks after the original post, to show how the price action in the stock ultimately played out.

@allstarcharts

source @allstarcharts

J.C. Parets of @allstarcharts has been blogging about technical analysis for over a decade. The chartist often shares his view points on markets in long-form blog posts with charts to back up his thinking. Parets often highlights the relative performance of two securities and utilizes intermarket analysis.

@stocktonkatie

source @stocktonkatie

Katie Stockton is the founder and managing partner of Fairlead Strategies, an independent research provider focused on technical analysis. @StocktonKatie often shares her analysis on CNBC, as well as on Twitter.

@carterbworth

source @carterbworth

Carter Worth is chief market technician of Cornerstone Macro, and is a frequent guest on CNBC’s Fast Money. @CarterBWorth often posts long-term charts, trying to identify potential inflection points that may signal future price movements.

@SJD10304

source @SJD10304

Steve Deppe, CMT is the chief investment officer at NDWM, a wealth management firm, and runs the @SJD10304 Twitter handle. Besides charts, Deppe often shares “ran-dumb” statistics about price action in the stock market. Here’s a recent ran-dumb fact from Deppe, from May 8:

“The last time $SPX gained 20% or more over a 7 week stretch? The week ending May 8th 2009.”

@Verrone_Chris

source @Verrone_Chris

Chris Verrone is the head of technical and macro research at Strategas, an independent research firm. @verrone_chris is also a frequent guest on CNBC’s Fast Money.

@bostonchaahhts

source @bostonchaahhts

@bostonchaahhts is a frequent contributor to Twitter, delivering technical analysis with a Boston accent.

@dkellerCMT

source @DkellerCMT

David Keller is the chief market strategist at StockCharts.com. @DKellerCMT posts charts often highlighting the market internals, such as market breadth and percentage of stocks above or below their respective moving averages.

@ryandetrick

source @ryandetrick

Ryan Detrick, CMT is a senior market strategist at LPL Financial. @RyanDetrick often shares research he creates for LPL, which is primarily technical analysis-focused.