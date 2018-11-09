Technology Companies in Asia-Pacific Plan for Robust Salary Increases in 2019

Salary budgets are expected to increase in China, India, Japan and South Korea in 2019, but remain flat at 4.0% in Singapore

The prevalence of technology companies across Asia-Pacific with aggressive hiring plans rose for the second consecutive quarter. In Singapore, the percentage of technology companies that plan to hire aggressively increased to 4.9%

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 9 November 2018 – Salary increase budgets at technology companies are expected to increase in China, India, Japan and South Korea in 2019 according to new data from Radford, a division of the rewards solutions practice at Aon plc (NYSE: AON). In Singapore, salary budgets are expected to remain flat at 4.0% in 2019. The fast-growth, developing markets of China and India report the highest increases in salaries at 7.8% and 10.5%, respectively.

Median Overall Salary Increase Budgets

Market 2018 Actual 2019 Planned Australia 3.4% 3.3% China 7.2% 7.8% Hong Kong 4.2% 4.0% India 10.4% 10.5% Japan 2.8% 3.0% Singapore 4.0% 4.0% South Korea 4.6% 4.8% Taiwan 4.0% 4.0%

Source: Radford Global Technology Survey Quarterly Workforce Trends Report, Q3 2018

Meanwhile, technology companies across Asia-Pacific also report increasingly optimistic hiring plans despite battling high employee turnover at the same time. The prevalence of technology companies reporting aggressive hiring plans– defined as actively planning and recruiting for organisational growth– increased during the third quarter of this year in five of eight key Asia-Pacific markets. In Singapore, the percentage of technology companies that plan to hire aggressively increased for the second consecutive quarter to 4.9%. Companies reporting aggressive hiring plans in India saw the biggest jump with an increase from 16.8% in Q2 2018 to 21.1% in Q3 2018.

Percentage of Technology Companies Reporting Aggressive Hiring Plans

Market Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Australia 6.9% 5.9% China 9.2% 8.6% Hong Kong 1.8% 2.4% India 16.8% 21.1% Japan 4.0% 4.8% Singapore 4.4% 4.9% South Korea 2.2% 2.9% Taiwan 2.5% 1.2%

Source: Radford Global Technology Survey Quarterly Workforce Trends Report, Q3 2018

Voluntary employee turnover– another key metric on the health of the overall technology sector– is up for the past quarter in six out of eight markets. Voluntary employee turnover is highest in Australia at 13.8% followed by China (13.7%), Singapore (13.2%) and India (12.6%).

Average Voluntary Employee Turnover at Technology Companies

Market Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Australia 12.8% 13.8% China 12.4% 13.7% Hong Kong 10.9% 12.2% India 12.7% 12.6% Japan 10.1% 9.7% Singapore 12.0% 13.2% South Korea 8.4% 8.5% Taiwan 9.2% 10.2%

Source: Radford Global Technology Survey Quarterly Workforce Trends Report, Q3 2018

While salary increase budgets are forecasted to be up in several markets, merit increases alone won’t be enough to hire, engage and retain talent in a hot labor market. “Companies must assess what jobs are needed for future growth and hire for those roles in a competitive marketplace while also engaging and retaining their current talent when many other job opportunities exist. Businesses with a voluntary turnover of above 10% should evaluate their employee value proposition and talent practices carefully” says Alexander Krasavin, Partner and Radford Leader for Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

About Radford





Radford partners with technology and life sciences companies to reimagine their approach to rewards, empowering them to achieve superior levels of people and business performance. Radford is part of Aon plc (NYSE: AON). For more information, please visit radford.aon.com.

About Aon





Aon plc (NYSE:AON) is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. Our 50,000 colleagues in 120 countries empower results for clients by using proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that reduce volatility and improve performance. For further information, please visit aon.com.